Charleston got a taste of high-level men's volleyball on Tuesday.
The North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Men's Volleyball Continental Championship is taking place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center this week and the first slate of games were on Tuesday.
The floor was retrofitted with a professional volleyball court -- facing a different direction than the courts for the WVSSAC state volleyball tournament -- and seven national teams are competing for the championship, which is set for Sunday.
The teams include host USA, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Suriname, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Cuba.
On Tuesday, Canada downed the Dominican Republic to start the day. Cuba then faced Puerto Rico and the USA's match against Suriname capped Day 1.
On Wednesday, Suriname plays Cuba, Canada faces Mexico and the USA faces Puerto Rico. Thursday's games include matchups between Suriname and Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Mexico and the USA and Cuba.
Friday are the quarterfinals, the semifinals are on Saturday and the medal matches are Sunday.
B.J. Evans, the communications manager for USA Volleyball, explained how the tournament wound up in Charleston.
"When we have an event that we want to put on, we reached out to the cities all over the country," Evans said. "Charleston reached back and said, 'Yeah we'd like to work with you on it.' The city of Charleston has been great and helped us set up this venue. We have a hotel right across the street. The players have been walking back and forth, so it's been really easy. We're excited to bring men's volleyball to this part of the country where we don't get to go a lot."
Tim Brady, President and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, was a key player in bringing men's volleyball to Charleston.
"This is really an exciting week for us," Brady said. "You're talking about seven Olympic-level men's national volleyball teams here for six days to compete. It's exciting volleyball. It's exciting for us here in the city to host an event of this caliber.
"Part of what we do at the CVB is, we reach out to groups that are looking for spaces to host events like this. We happened to come in contact with some folks from USA Volleyball. They were hosting this event but didn't have a host city. We pitched them on the idea of hosting here in Charleston.
"It's a great geographic location for fans in the eastern part of the United States. They haven't been on the east coast in several years. The facility is outstanding. They can run their competition floor, practice courts and team meals all in one space."
Men's volleyball is an already popular sport on the west coast. Micah Christenson, a setter on Team USA who is a former University of Southern California player and Hawaii native, said this week's tournament will bring the east coast some exposure to men's volleyball.
"We hope to showcase high-level volleyball," Christenson said. "This is world-class volleyball that we're going to be playing. To be able to showcase men's volleyball on that level to those who haven't had that much exposure to it, hopefully it's a great thing."
Brady said hosting another international tournament is a testament to Charleston being a sports tourism city.
"When you see what's happening at Shawnee, when you see some of the things we're already hosting," Brady said, "with the potential for what the [proposed] Town Center Athletic Complex can bring ...
"WVSSAC state championship events. We're hosting Mountain East Conference events. We just had 21 countries here for an international table tennis tournament. There's a lot of travel sports happening in Charleston already, and I think we're just scratching the surface of what our potential is."
Though Olympic-level volleyball is new to Charleston, men's volleyball isn't, as the University of Charleston has one of the few athletic departments in the country that fields men's volleyball.
The Golden Eagles, of course, are on hand to assist at the Coliseum this week.
"It was actually really cool," Brady said. "When they set the competition court up, they have to run basically a test match to make sure all the scoreboards are working properly. They brought the UC men's volleyball team over, so they got to play on this floor. They got to engage with some of the folks from USA Volleyball. We have a ton of volunteers from the University of Charleston helping us as well."