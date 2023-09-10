Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The U.S. National Team won the gold medal of the North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Men’s Continental Championship with a hard-fought 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-22) victory over Canada in the final in the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Sunday night.

The U.S. advanced to the final by beating the Dominican Republic, 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-14) after a slow start in their match on Saturday. But as shown during the previous matchups in the tournament, strength and athleticism was needed in the final as the U.S., coached by John Speraw, battled for every contested point in nearly every set.

