The U.S. National Team won the gold medal of the North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Men’s Continental Championship with a hard-fought 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-22) victory over Canada in the final in the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Sunday night.
The U.S. advanced to the final by beating the Dominican Republic, 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-14) after a slow start in their match on Saturday. But as shown during the previous matchups in the tournament, strength and athleticism was needed in the final as the U.S., coached by John Speraw, battled for every contested point in nearly every set.
“I think we did a really good job of managing the guys throughout the tournament," Speraw said of potential fatigue. "We knew it would be a lot of matches in a short period of time, so we used the bench a lot.”
The match began with a set of runs as Canada led 4-0 until U.S. outside hitter Aaron Russell from Maryland put together a strong showing of serves, helping to bring the Americans back to an 8-8 tie.
Canada again took take the lead at 13-10 but could not hold it as some timely digs on defense by the U.S. eventually led to a lead that was key in the 25-20 set win.
In the second set, unforced errors and serves into the net cost Canada, which fell behind 8-3 early and couldn’t recover. Outside hitter Thomas Jaeschke from Chicago was dominating with spikes at the net to finish off the second set for the U.S.
In the third set, the wall of middle blockers consisting of Max Holt, David Smith and Jaeschke proved too much for the Canadians as the U.S. was able to hold off a late rally to finish off the match at 25-22.
“I think we caused a lot of their errors because our serving was so strong," Speraw said. "We put them in a lot of compromising situations, and we did a great job on the front line."
Speraw has been the coach at UCLA since 2012 and continues in a dual role with the U.S. team. At UCLA, he guided the Bruins to the 2018 NCAA Championship final, in which they fell to Long Beach State in five sets.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Speraw helped the United States overcome a devastating semifinal loss to Italy and come back to win the bronze medal match against Russia.
As for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament in two weeks in Tokyo and America’s chances of a gold medal in the Olympics, Speraw said, “We have what it takes. It’s a competitive world, and with the guys we have, we have a lot more room to improve, and these guys are focused. I think we have a shot.”
Canada came into the match without a loss in its pool. On Saturday night in the semifinals, Canada advanced with an intense 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 24-26, 15-13) win over a determined Cuban team.
On Thursday, the U.S. held off a tough challenge from Cuba to win its pool match 3-2 (25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 22-25, 15-12) and finish unbeaten in pool play.
Cuba and the Dominican Republic met in the bronze medal match, with Cuba winning in yet another exciting match.