Eli Allen isn't your typical small school player.
Folks at the South Charleston Community Center can see for themselves Friday evening during the North-South All-Star Basketball Classic.
One of the highlights of the expanded Classic schedule will doubtlessly be catching a glimpse of the sensational James Monroe athlete, who led the Mavericks to back-to-back Class A boys championships the past two seasons.
This past winter, Allen distinguished himself by becoming just the fourth Class A athlete to capture the Bill Evans Award as the top player in West Virginia, joining notable names such as Notre Dame's Jarrod West (2017), Mullens' Herbie Brooks (1984) and Mount Hope's Earl Jones (1979). Good company, as the first two starred at the Division I level, and the latter played in the NBA.
As a senior, Allen averaged 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists and the Mavericks became the first Class A team to repeat since Wheeling Central Catholic in 2008-09.
If that's not enough, he was also a football standout, earning first-team All-State honors as a defensive back, helping James Monroe reach the Super Six title game before suffering a loss to Williamstown.
Thus, many eyes will fix on the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Allen on Friday when the boys game tips off at about 7:30 p.m. The evening starts with skills competitions at 5 p.m., followed by the recently revived North-South girls game at about 6.
Tickets are priced at $5 for the entire event, which will be streamed by Video Productions.
The South All-Stars boast six first-team All-State players on their roster, but the most intrigue has to rest with Allen, who admits he'll be carrying the banner of smaller schools across West Virginia.
"I mean definitely, a little bit,'' Allen said. "Smaller schools are normally underlooked -- which is sometimes rightly so -- because bigger schools traditionally have better players. [But] there's good players in all levels. I just let that be known West Virginia has them, and it doesn't matter what class you are.''
Besides Allen, the South has the following first-team All-Staters -- Reece Carden (Scott), Braden Chapman (Shady Spring), Luke Johnson (Ripley) and Eli Robertson (Herbert Hoover), all from AAA, and Sal Dean (Chapmanville) in AA.
Allen, who's still undecided about his college destination, said he'll enjoy competing with and against some of the best players from the state, but his ultimate goal remains the same as it was with the Mavericks -- just win.
"It's a fun time,'' Allen said, "to go up and play with the top athletes in the state, all around the North and South. You can't really miss that opportunity once in a lifetime to all get together and just compete and have fun.
"But definitely, [the intent is] to win. It doesn't matter how it happens, you still want to win. Other than that, come out and have fun and compete. I don't really have other goals than that.''
The North boys squad features three All-State first-team selections in Anthony Spatafore of AAAA Bridgeport, Evan Parr of AAA East Fairmont and Corey Boulden of AA South Harrison.
Since the North-South series resumed in 1983, the South has won 30 of the 39 games.
The girls game is back at the SC Community Center after the West Virginia Athletic Directors Association opted to add it to the bill last year, ending a long absence.
The North-South girls game was played alongside the boys from 2003-05, but wasn't played again until it was staged independently of the boys game from 2016-21 at the Waco Center in Glenville. The North eked out a 60-59 victory a year ago in the game's return to the Kanawha Valley.
There will be no Mary Ostrowski Award winner as the state player of the year in the girls game, since that honor this past season went to Wheeling Park sophomore Alexis Bordas.
However, a lot of interest surrounds the presence of Webster County sharpshooter Sydney Baird, who will compete with the North girls. Last season, Baird averaged 31.1 points and finished her prep career with 2,510 points.
Baird is one of nine first-team All-State performers on the North girls, joining Gabby Reep of AAAA Bridgeport, Class AAA players Avery Childress (Robert C. Byrd) and Olivia Toland (North Marion), AA athletes Braylee Corbin (Petersburg) and Rebekah Rupert (Ritchie County) and Class A's Kadie Colebank (Tucker County), Abby McDonough (Doddridge County) and Ana Young (Pendleton County).
The South girls sport only one All-State first-team selection in Adyson Hines of Class A James Monroe.
North-South All-Star Classic rosters
North boys
Players -- Corey Boulden, South Harrison; Noah Burnside, South Harrison; Cam Danser, Morgantown; Mat Gadd, Clay-Battelle; Cory Harper, Elkins; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Evan Parr, East Fairmont; Luke Powell, St. Marys; Austin Reeves, Parkersburg South; Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport; Malachi Watson, Elkins; Cam Wilkes, Hedgesville
Coaches -- Amrit Rayfield, Elkins; Tom Sears, South Harrison
South boys
Players -- Eli Allen, James Monroe; Reece Carden, Scott; Scotty Browning, Logan; Braden Chapman, Shady Spring; Sal Dean, Chapmanville; Goose Gabbert, Greenbrier East; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Cameron Manns, Shady Spring; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland; Bryson Smith, South Charleston; Braydin Ward, Riverside
Coaches -- Zach Green, Logan; Matt Sauvage, James Monroe
North girls
Players -- Sophie Abraham, Wheeling Park; Sydney Baird, Webster County; Lindsay Bechtel, Morgantown; Mackenzie Brezovec, Jefferson; Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd; Morgan Cochran, East Fairmont; Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Braylee Corbin, Petersburg; Zoe Davis, St. Marys; Mia Henkins, Morgantown; Abby McDonough, Doddridge County; Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Olivia Toland, North Marion; Ana Young, Pendleton County
Coaches -- James Beckman, East Fairmont; Sharon Baird, Webster County
South girls
Players -- Autumn Bane, Princeton; Natalie Blankenship, Logan; Autumn Block, Tolsia; Kyleigh Bulger, South Charleston; Lataja Creasy, Woodrow Wilson; McKennan Hall, Ripley; Adyson Hines, James Monroe; Trista Lester, River View; Taylor Maddox, Nitro; Alanna McKenzie, Riverside; Madison McCutcheon, Sissonville; Haylie Payne, River View; Cadence Stewart, Greenbrier East
Coaches -- Bo Miller, Spring Valley; Chad Meador, Summers County