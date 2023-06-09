It’s been an interesting dynamic that has come full circle for Herbert Hoover’s Eli Robertson and Scott’s Reece Carden, whose teams have been rivals throughout their dynamic high school careers.
The two, however, are great friends, and joined forces for once to play together for the South in the North-South All-Star Classic Friday night.
The duo continued to make their mark in their final high school game, leading the South to an exciting 123-106 victory over the North at the South Charleston Community Center.
Robertson tallied a game-high 21 points and Carden added 18 points in leading seven double-figure scorers for the South. All 10 of their players had at least eight points.
“It’s an honor just to be picked to play in this game with all the great guys,” Robertson said. “I grew up playing against Reece and it’s just surreal to see us together in this last game, and I really enjoyed it.”
“It was awesome playing in this game against a bunch of great players,” Carden said. “Me and Eli have been big-time rivals, but to come together is really awesome the way we jelled. It was fun and I’m just so thankful I was able to play in this game.”
Leading 58-52 at halftime, Carden hit three consecutive 3-pointers for the South to open up a 12-point lead, and they were never threatened. Carden and Robertson scored 13 of the first 14 points of the half for the South and combined for 26 of their 39 points in the second half.
“I talked to Reece and I was like, I don’t even care if we get back in the game or not because that was the best, most fun five minutes I’ve ever played in my life,” Robertson said.
“That stretch was awesome,” Carden said. “You could tell that our chemistry was there. It’s a shame we didn’t get to play together in high school. We work out all the time together and hang out, and it was good to see our chemistry come out like that."
Robertson and Carden were rivals all throughout their high school careers but become great friends along the way. The two hang out together all the time, and even spent senior week together out of state two weeks ago. They also push each other to be better, too.
“With Eli, we battle every day in basketball or whatever we are doing in who is going to be better,” Carden said. “We hang out several times a week and it’s a huge competition. It makes us both better. It’s awesome having him around, but when we are on the court, he knows it’s business.”
Hoover and Scott played each other in the quarterfinals of the boys state tournament in March, with Carden and the Skyhawks getting the best of Robertson and the Huskies, ending their season.
In a full-circle moment, the two will continue to get to hang out, but unlike coming together to play on the same team as they did in the North-South game, they will soon become rivals again. Robertson signed to play for the University of Charleston and Carden has signed to play at rival West Virginia State.
“It is awesome and just came so full-circle,” Robertson said. “We are going to be five minutes apart and it’s just great competition for four more years. It is awesome how it worked out, and I can’t wait for those UC-State games. We will be going at it just like we always do.”
“It’s so awesome and I’m so thankful coach [Bryan] Poore gave me an opportunity to play at State,” Carden said. “It worked out exactly how I wanted it to in the end, and I thank God for that. It's going to be awesome having Eli around. I’m excited for it and this new chapter.”
Logan’s Scotty Browning won MVP honors for the South, scoring 18 points, including 11 at the half. Eli Allen of James Monroe scored 11 points, and Goose Gabbert (Greenbrier East), Braden Chapman (Shady Spring) and Braydin Ward (Riverside) all earned 10 points each.
Ward also won the dunk contest in the skills competition, including a dunk over Browning. The Marshall football commit also won a scholarship, totaling $750.
“This night has been amazing and everything I hoped for, and worked for,” Ward said. “I’m so glad I could play basketball one more time. On the dunk, that was on the fly. I didn’t think anyone would come do it, but Scotty volunteered. The scholarship is amazing so I can pay off some school.”
For the North, Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore earned MVP honors after scoring a team-high 18 points. South Harrison’s Corey Boulden added 17 points and Evan Parr of East Fairmont tacked on 15 points. Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught also earned a $750 scholarship.