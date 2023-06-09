Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s been an interesting dynamic that has come full circle for Herbert Hoover’s Eli Robertson and Scott’s Reece Carden, whose teams have been rivals throughout their dynamic high school careers.

The two, however, are great friends, and joined forces for once to play together for the South in the North-South All-Star Classic Friday night.

