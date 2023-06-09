Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield vs Chapmanville
Winfield’s Jaxson Cunningham tackles Chapmanville running back Nicholas Farmer during a prep football game in 2022. Cunningham will hit the field with the South Cardinals for the annual North-South Football Classic on Saturday at South Charleston High School.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The biggest lesson Jaxson Cunningham learned during North-South week is people root for laundry.

Cunningham, a 6-foot, 230-pound defensive end/tight end from Winfield High School, will lead the South Cardinals into the West Virginia Coaches Association North-South Football Classic all-star game at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

