The biggest lesson Jaxson Cunningham learned during North-South week is people root for laundry.
Cunningham, a 6-foot, 230-pound defensive end/tight end from Winfield High School, will lead the South Cardinals into the West Virginia Coaches Association North-South Football Classic all-star game at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium.
During practice this week at West Virginia State University, Cunningham said he quickly figured out that former-opponents-turned-teammates are people like himself, just in different uniforms.
“It’s been awesome,” Cunningham said. “Being around the guys I’ve played against my whole life is pretty cool. You hated each other forever, then you realize they’re just people. You wind up being buddies.”
Cunningham accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Marshall University, where his dad, Rob Cunningham, played after graduating from Winfield in 1987. After a career as a state trooper, Rob Cunningham now is the West Virginia deputy secretary for homeland security.
Jaxson Cunningham said he’s watched video of his dad playing for the Thundering Herd. Seeing that made him a Marshall fan.
“It’s been my goal since I was a kid to follow my dad,” the younger Cunningham said. “He’s my biggest influence by far. I expect it to be a grind. I’m excited.”
Cunningham said he’ll major in business or physical therapy.
“I like to talk to people, so maybe I’ll go into sales, but I like athletes,” he said. “I’ve been an athlete all my life. I don’t know which way I’ll go.”
For now, Cunningham said he’ll enjoy representing the Generals one last time.
“It’s an honor,” Cunningham said. “It’s an honor to be here. It’s fun. The coaches are great. It’s been a great week. I expected it a little bit. I was hoping I’d get invited. I thought I had a solid year.”
Cunningham isn’t all about football, but even in hobbies, he’s a competitor. He said he plays pickleball or disc golf nearly every day.
“I’ve been doing those a lot,” he said. “I love it. Disc golf, one of my friend’s dad asked me to play and I fell in love with it. Pickleball, we played with a lot of old people, then Sleepy Hollow opened the courts and I play there a lot.”
Cunningham said he learned not to take victory against “old people” for granted.
“They’re legit,” he said. “We’re getting to that point. The quickness is good. It’s a good workout. I’m good at both. I don’t play things I’m bad at. I’m not a good loser.”
Cunningham is a North-South roommate with fellow Winfield star Caden Beam, a fullback.
Beam said he loves Rob Cunningham. He said he wasn’t surprised to hear the elder Cunningham was known for his toughness.
“He still is,” Beam said. “Jaxson got it from him.”
Beam said he’s thrilled to play one more game with his friend.
“It’s an honor,” Beam said. “It’s one last chance for all of us to compete and I’m really excited.”
Beam said he’ll play football and study physical therapy at Glenville State. He became interested in the field after tearing a knee ligament as a junior.
Beam said he’s less adventuresome off the field than Cunningham, building computers, working on cars and mowing grass in his spare time.
“I’m kind of a nerd,” Beam said with a laugh.
Beam, though, has earned the title “craziest dude” from his teammates, who call him “a walking energy drink.” He said he takes that as a compliment.
Beam, who moved from the Columbus, Ohio, area as a sophomore, said former Marshall and NFL player Chris Massey, a Winfield assistant coach, has been the biggest influence on him.
“That dude has the most experience you could ever get,” Beam said. “He’s awesome.”