North-South football was old-school playbook versus movie script.
Flashy and dazzling beat slow and steady Saturday as the North used two spectacular touchdown pass plays to beat the South 23-10 in the high school football all-star game at Black Eagles Stadium.
The Bears ran a double-reverse pass on first play of their second possession and Wheeling Park quarterback Brett Phillips threw 63 yards to Martinsburg’s Jameer Hunter for a touchdown to give the North a 7-3 lead it never relinquished.
“We we worked on that all week,” said Phillips, who signed to play at Frostburg State. “It was called ‘Buffalo.’ From the day when we got there, we knew we were going to do something tricky like that. We worked on it when nobody was looking. A secret play. It worked good. Jameer was wide-open. It was a good way to start the game.”
Wide-open indeed. Hunter was so far behind the secondary he looked like a center fielder awaiting a fly ball.
“Aw, man, we been working on that since Day 1,” said Hunter, a Fairmont State signee. “We wanted to do something crazy and that was crazy there. I didn’t expect it to be wide-open, but hey, we got them.”
Hunter said he watched video of South defenders and had an inkling the play might work.
“I didn’t expect him to come down that fast,” Hunter said of the Cardinals cornerback. “I did do a little searching. He plays DB and likes to come up, so I just ran right by him and scored.”
“I slowed down a little bit to make sure I got the ball to him,” Phillips said. “I didn’t want to rush it. He was in no man’s land and I got him the ball, and he got the touchdown for us.”
Phillips completed 6 of 12 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns to be named the North’s most valuable player. His second TD toss rivaled the first for how sensationally it played out.
After being sacked by South MVP Jeremiah Jackson of Oak Hill one play earlier to bring up fourth-and-7 from the 50, Phillips scrambled to his right under pressure again before flinging a scoring strike to Wheeling Park teammate Will James with less than one second left in the first half to make it 16-3.
Unlike the double-reverse, the second touchdown pass didn’t play out as it was drawn up.
“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting that ball at all,” said James, who signed with Wheeling. “When I saw him throw it up, I went and got it. I had to go sprint after it. It was supposed to go to me, but I wasn’t open, so I stopped running my route. Then I saw him throw it, so I had to sprint and go get it.”
Phillips said he and James have made similar plays before when protection collapsed.
“Me and Will got that connection,” Phillips said. “Every game I tell him, if he’s not open, just go up the field and I’ll hit you. We did that all season. That was a big momentum play for us for sure.”
