Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210714-cvn-dogs03.jpg
Buy Now

Van coach Mark Agosti (left), head coach of the South Cardinals in Saturday's North-South game, likes how this week's "schedule is packed for them and us. Basically from 7 in the morning to 11 at night. ... It's just a good time, and when they get to bed back at the dorms, they're done. They're tired."

 Phil Perry | HD Media

The North-South Football Classic isn't just about Saturday's game, which is set for noon at South Charleston High School. 

The players selected to the all-star teams may be West Virginia's best, but a small percentage of them will get to play at the next level. 

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags