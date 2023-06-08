North-South football isn't just about Saturday's game, which is set for noon at South Charleston High.
The players selected to the all-star teams may be West Virginia's best, but a small percentage of them get to play at the next level.
North-South football gives players an opportunity to see what it's like to participate in college football camp.
Organized team activities began on Sunday and the players stay at the dorms of West Virginia State University throughout the week.
There are two-a-day practices, but those are supplemented with a pool party, bowling night, movie night, family dinner and a Dirty Birds game.
Winfield's Caden Beam is set to play at Glenville State. He said North-South was a good opportunity to get a taste of what college will be like.
"From the dorm life to everything, it's a good warm-up for me," Beam said. "It's a good campus to show somebody what playing college football is like, especially if you're going to play in college. They practice twice a day in the offseason."
Princeton's Brodee Rice, on the South team, said he's enjoying the college-like experience and was honored to be selected to the team.
"The whole thing is fun," Rice said. "Having something to do every evening. It's an experience driving up here, playing with a bunch of dudes you're not used to seeing and bunch a of dudes you don't know. It's kind of cool making friends. It's just a fun time getting together and practicing and having a blast. Having something to do every evening."
Weir's Jamari Bass, of the North, likes the model of this week.
"It is a college experience," Bass said. "We walk to practice, we walk to lunch. We have a certain time we have to be places. It's like a college feel for sure."
South coach Mark Agosti, of Van, said the week of scheduling wears out the players, but in a good way.
"The schedule is packed for them and us," Agosti said. "Basically from 7 in the morning to 11 at night. They practice twice a day, they get breakfast in the morning and then they get lunch and dinner. After dinner they got a 30-minute window to come back to the room. Then they're on a bus going somewhere. It's just a good time, and when they get to bed back at the dorms, they're done. They're tired."
North coach Paul Burdette, of Roane County, echoed Agosti.
"It is really good," Burdette said. "You get that college week. Playing college football myself, I realized, two-week camp period, how busy you are. It's packed. And that's what this emulates. When you get done eating lunch, you go back to the dorm and you got about 30 minutes and you're getting ready for a second practice. Evenings, we're always doing stuff and we're trying to emulate what they do in college. It is good. Especially for these guys who are going on to do that. It's not going to be an eye-opening experience when they get there."