Over the years, the game of girls high school basketball has grown greatly, and for the second consecutive year, the girls were able to play their North-South All-Star Basketball Classic on the same night with the boys.

Unfortunately for the South, it was a lopsided game with the North comfortably winning 101-68 at the South Charleston Recreation Center on Friday evening.

