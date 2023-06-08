BUFFALO -- Winfield senior pitcher Maci Boggess added one more cherry on top of her high school career during Thursday’s North-South softball championship at Buffalo High School.
The Class AA All-State first-team captain, who also helped the Generals to their first softball state championship, got the start in the circle and went four innings allowing a run on four hits as Region 4 routed Region 2 13-1 in five innings.
Boggess also went 2 for 3 with two singles at the plate as she earned MVP honors.
“It’s an honor and I got to play with all the kids I grew up with,” Boggess said. “We just learned today that I played 10U against Haleigh Adkins and Maci Lunsford [of Lincoln County]. It’s just cool to all come together and play for one last time. My main goal is making it easy for my defense and hitting my spots and having Chloe [Kimble] there one last time. It’s really good to get to pitch to her one last time.”
Boggess had a familiar face behind the plate in Kimble as the two won a state championship together two weeks ago.
“It was good to play with Maci again, obviously,” Kimble said. “Being able to catch her one last time and do our whole little routine before, it was nice. Obviously not having to stress either was really fun. Not having a state championship on the line was also really nice.
“[Man’s] Morgan [Cooper], we played travel ball together. Being able to come together one last time as a final senior farewell, it was awesome. And being able to win by that much was awesome as well.”
Region 4 coach Eric Harper, who is Scott’s skipper, said it was more fun having Boggess and Kimble on his side rather than the other in a Cardinal Conference rivalry game.
“They’re tough," Harper said. "That’s who we lost to in the region. To coach that much talent, it’s an awesome experience and [Buffalo coach] Billy [Rasnake] puts on a good show every year and works hard at this. It’s just an honor to be here to do this and coach this much talent [and] Division I softball players.”
Boggess said there was no better way to finish her high school softball career as she gets the summer to prepare for her freshman season at Youngstown State in the fall.
“State championship, getting to play out here against my friends and teammates my whole life, it’s just a good feeling," she said.
After Boggess gave up two first-inning singles, she locked in and set down the next nine batters she faced.
In the meantime, Region 4 got to Region 2 starting pitcher Shelby Harris, of Jefferson, for three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first.
Harris was hit by a ground ball up the middle in the first inning and gave way to Lincoln’s Delaney Haller in the second. Haller didn’t fare much better. She gave up a run in the second and a run in the third before Region 4 exploded for eight runs on nine hits in the bottom of the fourth.
Nitro’s Carli Mathes came on and closed out the game in the top of the fifth. Region 4 tallied 19 hits compared to Region 2’s six hits. Mathes went 4 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs.
“The talent we had on the bench, I told my coaches, ‘Wow, guys. Look at this team,’” Harper said. “It’s always been like that here in Region 4. I’ll say it. People might get mad, but this is the best softball in the state of West Virginia, and it shows. These girls make these wins easy.”
Perfect, Man
In Region 4’s semifinal game against Region 1 on Thursday, Cooper, a Radford signee, threw a perfect game, willing Region 4 to a 2-0 win and a championship-game berth.
In the championship game, Cooper got the eight-run fourth going with a two-run home run over the right field fence.
“It was nice being out here stress-free,” Cooper said. “I was just glad I got to be able to play with everybody one last time. I’m actually getting to play with one of my future teammates at Radford, so it’s great just getting to know everybody.”
Harper pondered pulling Cooper before he realized she had a perfect game going.
“I was sitting with my coaches and we were all talking and we were like, ‘We can’t take her out, she’s got a perfect game going,’” Harper said. “We had these other pitchers warming up and it just kept going and going and I thought, ‘We can’t do this to this kid. She’s got a gem going.’”