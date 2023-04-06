Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For the second consecutive night, the game got away from Marshall late as it fell 8-4 to Louisiana in a Sun Belt Conference series opener Thursday at GoMart Ballpark.

The Cajuns used a five-run eighth inning to shut the door after scoring the first three runs of the contest.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

