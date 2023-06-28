When George Washington and Ashland (Kentucky) kicked off their series in 2011, it sparked a renaissance of sorts for Kanawha Valley football programs.
Not only did it mark the first game for the Patriots against a team from outside West Virginia in 13 years, but shortly thereafter, several other local schools caught that same traveling bug for the first time in a long time.
In 2016, both South Charleston and Capital began a four-year home-and-home series against Kentucky Class 4A power Johnson Central. Prior to that, SC hadn't played an opponent from outside the state since 1932; for Capital, it was the first such game since the consolidated school opened in 1989.
The following season, Hurricane hiked to Paintsville, Kentucky, for a one-off game with the host Tigers -- ending a 91-year streak of the Redskins playing only West Virginia teams.
In many other parts of the state, it's business as usual when a West Virginia team crosses the border to play. But in the centrally located Kanawha Valley, it's definitely not the norm.
Nitro and Sissonville, in fact, have never met an out-of-state opponent -- with the former program debuting in 1929 and the latter in 1935. Herbert Hoover has played only one team not hailing from the Mountain State -- Fairland, Ohio, in 1991. St. Albans has played 14 out-of-state schools, but none since 1931.
(This trend includes only the current lineup of 12 high schools in Kanawha and Putnam counties, and doesn't include past Kanawha Valley schools that have been swallowed up by consolidations. For instance, Stonewall Jackson and Charleston -- which combined to form Capital in 1989 -- played Ashland 25 and 21 times, respectively, between 1902-69.)
George Washington and Ashland, however, have no plans to extend their groundbreaking series beyond a 12th meeting, which is set to take place Sept. 1 at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in Charleston's South Hills.
End of an era: GW-Ashland
The GW-Ashland interstate matchup stands as the longest-running series ever for a Kanawha Valley school against an out-of-state opponent, bettering the eight straight meetings between Winfield and Fairland between 1998-2006.
Of course, COVID-19 halted a lot of that newfound momentum introduced by the Patriots and Tomcats, who saw their series interrupted in 2020 as many states limited teams from going across the border to play due to the pandemic. However, those two picked it right back up the following year with their 10th meeting.
In its relatively short time, it's been a competitive series with a lot of highlights. Six of the 11 meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less, with GW winning seven of the first 11. Ashland's memorable 26-25 home victory in 2015 included a lightning delay of two hours and 45 minutes, with play ending at 12:40 a.m.
And both teams have usually been at the top of their games since the rivalry began in 2011.
GW has made the playoffs nine times in the 11 seasons it's played the Tomcats, including a berth in the 2011 Class AAA state title game. Ashland, meanwhile, has not only qualified for the playoffs every year since 2011, it's won at least one postseason game every year in that stretch, capturing a 3A state championship in 2020 -- the year it couldn't play the Patriots because of the pandemic.
"It turned out to be a really good relationship,'' GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. "Not only football -- we've played them in basketball and some other sports. It's turned into a pretty good relationship.''
It all began when GW, seeking a game for the 2011 season, contacted athletic officials in Ashland, looking to fill a hole early in the schedule.
"We did it out of necessity,'' Edwards said. "I was having trouble getting games around here for whatever reason. We were looking for a game and just calling around.
"You call so many places and some say they don't have openings, or they want too much to come across the border. I think [Ashland] heard by word of mouth from other teams that we were looking for games, and they were kind of close, and it worked out.
"When we decided to play, it was, 'Let's play a couple-year contract and see how it goes,' because they were having trouble getting games also. I never thought it would go that long, but I'm glad it did.''
It's coming to an end -- for now -- at least in part because Ashland has been reclassified from a 3A program in Kentucky to 4A.
"So we have a few more district teams than we normally do,'' Ashland coach Chad Tackett said, "and it's kind of put a damper on our scheduling. We've had to pick up less teams than we have in the past because we have more district games, and we have to play them to qualify for the playoffs in Kentucky.
"There are other issues: You kind of get penalized when you play out-of-state teams because we went to an RPI system a couple years ago. When you play an out-of-state team, you don't get very many points regardless if it's a win or loss and regardless of how the team we play does in their regular season. You play teams in Kentucky, you get extra points for how good that team is and how many wins they have.
"So it doesn't benefit us [to go outside the state], and it actually hurts us as far as RPI points. I guess it's really deterred people from playing out-of-state teams.''
Tackett, who has been a member of Ashland's coaching staff since 2007, was there when the series began in 2011 and the Tomcats lined up against running back Ryan Switzer, a future two-time Kennedy Award winner as the top player in West Virginia.
"It happened by chance,'' Tackett said of the series. "They had an open week, we had an open week. We kind of researched them, and they were a lot like us in a lot of ways, as far as athletes and the type of school they had.
"That first year we played them, it was Ryan Switzer's junior year. He was probably one of the better players that we've played against. Talk about a guy who dominated at North Carolina and played professionally in the NFL. Quarterback Grant Wells [now at Virginia Tech] is another kid who stands out.
"They've got good players -- good program, good coaching staff. They do things well and do things right. So we played and it worked out. It's been fun. It's been a good series for us, and we just kept renewing it.''
Edwards pointed out that the trip from Charleston to Ashland generally takes about an hour and 15 minutes, or only about 12 minutes more than a trek to Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Spring Valley.
"It's a nice trip, it really is,'' Edwards said of the jaunt to Putnam Stadium in Ashland. "It's a nice venue, nice people and they've treated us nice. They've enjoyed coming here, and we've had some really good games, and most of them have been pretty close. They're good, well-coached and have great kids.
"They have some advantages, too. They have spring ball and sometimes it's their second or third game when they play us. But it's been good for both of us and it's going to be different not having them on the schedule. I know some people are going to say why -- [but] all good things come to an end.''
COVID didn't cause decline
Two other Kanawha Valley schools going outside the state recently stopped playing Kentucky's Johnson Central, and the cessation had more to do with letting the series run its course than 2020's COVID-19 limitations.
Capital and South Charleston both played the Golden Eagles from 2016-19. The Cougars won one of those four games, and SC dropped all four of its meetings against a powerful program that's gone 119-16 since 2013, including Kentucky 4A championships in 2016 and 2019.
Ron Wilson, the former Capital athletic director, said the Cougars were shy a game for 2016 after making two straight Class AAA finals in West Virginia, winning the 2014 title. That prompted a call to Johnson Central in Paintsville.
"We were one game short in 2016,'' Wilson said, "and trying to pick up a 10th game. Coach [Jon] Carpenter sought them out and worked out a deal with them, a four-year deal to go along with the MSAC [scheduling] cycle. Three of the four were on the road for us.
"Initially, it was to try and fill in the gap we had at the time, and we settled on a four-year thing.''
South Charleston, meanwhile, also had scheduling issues at that time, as did Johnson Central, convincing the schools to sign a pair of two-year home-and-home contracts.
At the time of the first of those deals, the Black Eagles were coming off a 2014 state runner-up finish in West Virginia Class AAA, and the Golden Eagles fell in the Kentucky 4A finals a year later.
Since COVID-19 blindsided the 2020 season, the only Kanawha Valley team to play a team from outside the state has been GW. But that is scheduled to change this year.
Shuffling off: Buffalo does
Aside from the final GW-Ashland game this fall, Buffalo is the only Kanawha Valley team playing an out-of-state opponent as it's set to host Reedsville Eastern (Ohio) on Sept. 29.
The Bison previously played Eastern four times between 1985-97.
But then, Buffalo has always been the outlier among current Kanawha Valley schools when it comes to crossing the border for opponents.
According to the informative website FourSeasonsFootball.com, the Bison -- who began their football program in 1924 -- have played 39 times against out-of-state teams, more than doubling any of their neighboring brethren (see chart). St. Albans and Winfield are second with 14 such games.
Much of the Bison's penchant for travel is due to the dwindling number of Class A schools in southern West Virginia, meaning Buffalo -- the Valley's only small-school football program -- is resigned to traveling far and wide in order to play schools its own size.
Another reason why Buffalo leaves the state more often is that the other 11 Kanawha Valley teams -- who compete in the Class AAA MSAC and Class AA Cardinal Conference -- are presently all obligated to play eight league games, leaving just a couple open dates per season. Buffalo does not have a conference affiliation.
Any shot at a resurgence?
An alteration in the MSAC schedule might entice more Kanawha Valley teams to look outside the state for future opponents.
Previously, the conference mandated eight league games for its teams, but that number reduces to six games starting with the 2024 season.
"Some teams are going to have to,'' Edwards said. "We're set on our schedule [for 2024]. We got John Marshall to replace [Ashland], non-league games against Riverside and St. Albans and kept Beckley.
"If there are openings in the future, will we look [outside West Virginia] again? Yeah, I'd be willing to take a look at people outside. You're going to have to because you want to fill the schedule, but you also want to make sure you give yourself a chance for success and not put the kids in a [bad] situation.''
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays, the coach at South Charleston during the Johnson Central series from 2016-19, agreed that some MSAC teams could experience scheduling difficulties in future seasons, and might need to peer across the state's borders.
"I'm looking everywhere right now,'' Mays said. "We're still looking for opponents in Week 1 or 3 in '24 and '25. I've reached out to a bunch of schools in Ohio, but nobody can match up dates with us right now, or don't want to travel that far. I can understand that.
"I would play Ashland. Heck, I might find a school in Texas that would pay us to come down there and play the big boys.''
Hurricane, 10-3 last season, is coming off its first-ever advance to the Class AAA playoff semifinals.