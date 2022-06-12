HUNTINGTON — As camp season continues for football recruits, Marshall welcomed about 250 college hopefuls to campus for its second camp in the month of June.
“It was good. We got a good group of prospects out today,” second-year Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said.
“A lot of young guys, which is good. I think that’s the directions camps models are going is identifying kids early in the process,” Huff added.
High school athletes in the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 participated in the camp, coming from a total of nine states including West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Michigan.
“There were ’23s and ’24s here that are on our board that we got a chance to evaluate,” Huff said. “You’ve got to trust your evaluation and use your eyes.
“When you do that, you’ve got a better chance to minimize your misses in recruiting.”
Among Huntington-area players in attendance was the Ironton High School duo of quarterback Tayden Carpenter (2023) and running back/slot receiver Amari Felder (2023).
After helping the Huntington Highlanders to a state championship appearance in his junior year, Felder transferred to Ironton and will play his final season of high school football with the Tigers.
Sunday was a return to the city of Huntington for Felder, who also participated in a similar day camp at the University of Cincinnati last week.
“The energy at Marshall is always high,” Felder said. “This is where my mom came from, and my stepdad holds the 100-meter high hurdles record in track.
Felder holds offers from several colleges including West Liberty, Wheeling, Fairmont State and the University of Charleston in West Virginia and Kentucky Christian in Grayson, Kentucky, but he’s looking to add to that number.
“I’m looking for feedback and people to tell me what I need to work on with my game to get better,” Felder said. “Hopefully I can perform at one of these camps and come away with a good offer.”
With two one-day camps in the books, Marshall will host two more on the remaining Sundays in June.
