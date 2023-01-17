Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Marshall at Bowling Green
Buy Now

Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Owen Porter (55) celebrates after making a defensive stop during a game on Saturday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

 Scott W. Grau | For The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Owen Porter didn't realize he had to make an announcement. 

But Tuesday afternoon on a Zoom call with members of the media, the redshirt junior defensive lineman did just that. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags