A second Marshall University pitcher is headed to a West Coast baseball franchise in as many days.
The San Diego Padres selected Zac Addkison in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. He was the 461st overall pick. On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Thundering Herd hurler Patrick Copen in the seventh round, 220th overall.
“It feels good,” Addkison said of being drafted. “It’s what I’ve worked for my whole life and I’m ready to get started.”
Addkison, a junior from San Antonio, went 2-6 with a 3.88 earned run average last season. In 11 games, all starts, Addkison threw 55 2/3 innings, allowing 41 hits, striking out 61 and walking 37. Foes batted .201 against him.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hander is 4-13 with a 5.29 ERA in three seasons. In 143 innings, Addkison has surrendered 134 hits, fanned 147 and walked 86.
The Padres operate a Double-A affiliate in San Antonio. Addkison said he attended several San Antonio Missions games growing up.
“I remember watching Fernando Tatis play and having absolutely no idea who he was,” Addkison said, with a chuckle.
Addkison, a Texas Rangers fan, said San Diego was one of several teams interested in him. He said he heard he might be selected anywhere between the eighth and 15th rounds. He said he had an inkling the Padres might be the team that took him.
“They’ve shown a lot of interest in me and believed in me,” said Addkison, who thanked a bevy of people, including current and former coaches. “There was interest from all over, but I knew the Padres had an eye on me.”
The selection marked the first time Marshall has had two players picked in the same draft since 2019, when Oakland took shortstop Elvis Peralta in the 26th round and Milwaukee chose pitcher Josh Shapiro in the 34th.
The last time two Herd players were drafted in the top 15 rounds was in 2013, when Arizona took pitcher Aaron Blair in the supplemental first round and Washington chose outfielder Isaac Ballou in the 15th.
Addkison said he will forego his senior season at Marshall and sign to play pro ball. Players selected after the 10th round generally sign for a bonus of $125,000 or less. Any amount above that figure counts against a team’s bonus pool. San Diego’s pool is $5,416,000 spread through 20 rounds.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.