A second Marshall University pitcher is headed to a West Coast baseball franchise in as many days.

The San Diego Padres selected Zac Addkison in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. He was the 461st overall pick. On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Thundering Herd hurler Patrick Copen in the seventh round, 220th overall.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.