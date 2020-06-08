VIENNA, W.Va. — Pat Carter of Huntington won the 8th annual West Virginia Golf Association Senior Open on Sunday at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Carter, a former Marshall University and Barboursville High School standout, shot 5-under-par, 68, to win by four strokes over Scott Bibbee of Parkersburg; Ty Roush of Mason, West Virginia; and Jeff Harper of Coolville, Ohio.
Carter became the first amateur to win the tournament since 2013 when Steve Fox of Huntington took the title.
Carter hit 17 greens, made 5 birdies and zero bogeys. Roush started his round 3-over after four holes but rallied to tie for 2nd. Harper and Bibbee had more steady rounds in route to their 72’s.
The championship is divided into two flights and the “Senior” flight was won by Parkersburg Country Club member Shawn Manzo, who fired a 3-over, 76, to finish three strokes ahead of Jim Carpenter of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and John Drake of Beckley.