In terms of West Virginia Amateur titles, Pat Carter looms as the second-most decorated player in history with 13, just two short of William C. Campbell’s 15.
But when it comes to an individual era of dominance, Carter is second to none, not only in the Mountain State but nationally as well.
His 10 straight championships from 1995-2004 set a United States record in any state amateur and now, 15 years after that stretch ended, Carter said he has a much better perspective on what he was able to accomplish.
“When it was happening, I didn’t really understand the significance of it,” Carter admitted. “As I’ve gotten older and looked back and reflected on that time period, it was an amazing accomplishment. I’m not saying I took it for granted, but I just didn’t realize the magnitude of the situation. Winning three or four in a row was amazing, then to extend it to 10, I’m kind of at a loss for words on how to sum it up.”
Before that run, Campbell’s four in a row from 1972-1975 was the state record, a number Carter decimated over a decade of Amateur destruction. E.J. Baker had the national record, winning seven Montana Amateurs from 1917-1923.
As the 100th West Virginia Amateur approaches Tuesday, it would be impossible to recount the state’s history on the links without mentioning Carter and his unprecedented run.
“I probably had the closest look of anybody, we won 11 West Virginia Four Balls together and I played with him right in his prime about every day,” two-time West Virginia Amateur champion Steve Fox said. “He was by far the best player in our state, but probably in his prime, he was one of the top five or six amateurs in the country. He was head and shoulders better than anybody in the state. He just had no weaknesses.
“He drove it straight, his irons were the best, he had the best short game in the state — that’s why he won 10 years in a row.”
During that run, Carter made waves on the national scene as well, reaching the quarterfinals of the United States Amateur in 2003 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. He also made a run to the semifinals of the United States Mid-Amateur in 2009 at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
But even at the height of his golf life, the option of turning pro never tempted Carter, who instead has dedicated his professional life to WoodmenLife as an insurance salesman.
“I was a lifelong am and that’s all I ever wanted to be,” Carter said. “I had a family and was getting into WoodmenLife and building that business, professional golf never really crossed my mind. I love the game and I didn’t want it to be a game I depended on for income, that would have kind of driven me away from it.”
Carter has deep ties to the Huntington area. He was a golfer at Marshall who twice earned All-Southern Conference honors and was inducted into the Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1990. Campbell played out of Huntington as well and was a longtime member at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
At age 51, father time has taken its toll on Carter just like everyone else, but in finishing as the State Amateur runner-up a year ago, he proved that perhaps he isn’t quite done adding to his win total quite yet.
Just two shy of catching Campbell, it wouldn’t seem that Carter is far at all from catching or surpassing the state legend. But Carter doesn’t look at it that way and points out that even winning one or two more Amateurs is quite the difficult endeavor.
“Look at it and look at how hard it is just to win two,” Carter said, referencing the fact that only 16 men have multiple West Virginia Amateur titles over 99 tournaments. “That’s the perspective you have to look at it with.
“It’s the same as Tiger [Woods] trying to catch Jack Nicklaus [in career majors; Nicklaus has 18 and Woods has 15.] Look at how many people in the history of golf have ever won four majors. It’s very difficult. It’s very difficult to win any tournament, much less the biggest tournament in our state.”
While Carter never made the jump to the professional level, several young players have over the years, and for that reason, Carter believes the days of Amateur dynasties may be gone for good.
“It may be a thing of the past,” Carter said. “Several have had the opportunity but often they turn pro if they have that kind of ability.”
Though Carter figures to be a factor again once play begins next week, he — like most players with extensive history in the event — has reflected a bit as the tournament approaches its milestone anniversary. More than any player alive, Carter has quite a large pool of successes from which to draw, though the wins and the trophies aren’t the only things that stand out.
“All the wins are special, the first and last tend to stand out,” Carter said. “The first one [1989] I was so young and inexperienced and I wasn’t in the last group — I kind of walked into a championship and didn’t realize the magnitude of it. Then the streak happened and eventually you go several years and don’t win it. The last one [2012] my son caddied for me the last day so that was real special.
“But besides winning, the friendships I’ve made over the years are everlasting. That’s going to mean more to me that we can sit around over dinner years from now and look back and think, ‘You know, maybe I did have a part of history.’ ”