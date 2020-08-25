Huntington’s Pat Carter and Vienna’s Scott Bibbee advanced to the West Virginia Senior Amateur Match Play Championship Division final Tuesday at the Riverside Golf Club in Mason.
Carter, the 2018 champion, defeated Hurricane’s Harold Payne 1-up while Bibbee defeated Huntington’s Tim Mount 2 and 1.
Medalist Hank Middlemas of Fairmont defeated Parkersburg’s Bill Boyle 3 and 2 to advance to the final in the Senior Division against Crab Orchard’s Jim Cragett, who defeated Parkersburg’s Danny Garber 5 and 4.
The championship matches are scheduled to tee off at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.