George Washington had to play a big chunk of Tuesday's game against Kentucky power Ashland without senior guard Brendan Hoffman, its leading scorer and main ball-handler, who was saddled with foul trouble.
Thanks to their depth -- and the all-around skills of senior low post Ben Nicol -- the Patriots survived the test.
Nicol donated 16 points and six rebounds and went 7 of 8 at the foul line in the final 1:02 as state-ranked GW posted a 65-62 victory over the Tomcats.
George Washington (14-2), the No. 3 team in the West Virginia Class AAAA poll, shrugged off two losses over its last three games, but it was never easy.
The Patriots led 60-50 with 43 seconds remaining after Nicol sank 3 of 4 free throws following a pair of technicals on the Ashland bench. They bumped it to 62-50 two seconds later after another foul, but the bombs-away Tomcats (16-9) didn't relent, pumping in four 3-pointers over the final 35 seconds.
Hoffman, who averages a shade under 20 points, added 14 points and six rebounds for GW, but players like Dawson Lunsford (13 points, five rebounds) and reserve Ashton Gute (nine points) provided valuable backup, and the 6-foot-6 Nicol contributed in many areas, including several nifty assists.
"I thought our kids did a nice job handling all that,'' GW coach Rick Greene said. "That's where Ben becomes so valuable because he can set up and run the point if he has to, or bring it up. So he's like another point guard and he's very good under pressure.
"He's like a secret weapon when we get short-handed. He has a lot of great characteristics, but passing might be his best skill. He can just see some people ... he does a great job with it.''
GW led at halftime 35-26 and stretched that advantage to 14 points in both the third and fourth quarters before the Tomcats came charging back, mainly on the shooting of Rheyce Deboard (25 points, five 3-pointers) and Zander Carter (15 points, nine rebounds).
Ashland's last best chance came when it shaved GW's margin to 55-50 and Asher Adkins swiped the ball in the backcourt with a little over a minute left. However, GW's Hoffman sprinted the length of the floor to block Adkins' layup attempt and keep the lead at five.
A few seconds later, Ashland's bench disputed another blocked shot by GW and was assessed two technicals when Nicol grabbed the rebound. Nicol stepped to the line and made 3 of 4 free throws to turn a 57-50 lead to 60-50. Ashland fouled again on the inbound and Gute's two foul shots made it 62-50 with 41 seconds to go.
The Tomcats weren't done, as Deboard drained three 3s and Adkins one to bring them back into a one-possession game, but Deboard's final trey came at the buzzer. Ashland was 12 of 30 from 3-point distance.
"We just needed a few more stops and a few more shots to fall,'' Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner said. "I thought we put ourselves in quite a hole the first half. I think we gave up 12 second-chance points by halftime, and that killed us. I thought the second half, once we got out and started man-to-man pressure a little bit more, things started to turn back to our favor. Looking back, maybe I should have done that for four quarters.
"But (GW is) a battle-tested team, very well-coached, and this is a tough place to come and win a game. That's why we came up here because we wanted that type of environment, that type atmosphere. We wanted to get better from this from a basketball standpoint, and I think we did exactly that.''
The Patriots shot an efficient 52% from the floor, made 12 of 17 free throws and held a 28-22 rebounding edge. Ashland was 23 of 52 shooting (44%).
Greene liked the way his squad bounced back from losses to South Charleston and Capital over the past week following a 12-0 start.
"Obviously, you like to win,'' Greene said, "but it was more important to start doing some little things better. South Charleston got us, and played well, and we didn't do some things we should have. Same thing with Capital -- they played well Saturday, and played better than we did.
"We were killing ourselves at times, so that's the main thing I was looking for tonight. Are we going to learn and start doing some little things better? And I thought we did against a very good team, and Deboard is as good as any guard we've played.''