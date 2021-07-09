About 70 senior athletes from West Virginia and surrounding states competed in the first day of pickleball competition Friday at the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic at Charleston Tennis Club’s indoor tennis courts.
Pickleball is essentially a scaled-down version of tennis. It’s played on a badminton-sized court (20 feet wide, 44 feet long), the net is shorter and smaller and the paddles are made of graphite while the plastic balls resemble Wiffle balls.
The ball is served diagonally (starting with the right-hand service-square), and points can only be scored by the side that serves.
Players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, and there is a 7-foot no-volley zone on each side of the net, to prevent “spiking.” The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until he or she faults. The first side scoring 11 points and leading by at least two points wins. Pickleball can be played with singles or doubles.
Pickleball is a good sport for people with less dexterity, which is why it is so popular in the WVSSC. The following age groups were eligible to participate in the WVSSC’s pickleball tournament: 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-79, 80-89.
USA Pickleball District Ambassador Butch Pendell is also a WVSSC board member and overseer of pickleball this year. He gave some background about pickleball and why it’s becoming so popular, especially among seniors.
“Pickleball is the largest growing participation sport in the world,” Pendell said. “It’s an opportunity for people who are getting older to still remain active. People who can’t remain competitive in tennis can move to pickleball and it keeps you on the court. You can play indoors [and] outdoors. Here in the Charleston area we have several hundred people who play.”
Pendell said there are pickleball venues and matches all over the Kanawha Valley and elsewhere in West Virginia. Where there are tennis courts, there are pickleball courts, as two pickleball courts can be fashioned onto one tennis court using tape to mark boundaries.
“We play not only [at the Charleston Tennis Club],” he said. “We play at Kanawha City indoors and outdoors, the Charleston Rec Center, Coonskin [Park]. There are several opportunities just here in Charleston to play. It’s very active. You can find a game seven days a week.”
Shortly after being interviewed, Pendell took to the court and won silver in the 70-74 mixed doubles.
Osagie Ayanru, 69, plays in men’s doubles and mixed doubles. He said pickleball is a fun game and a good way to stay in shape.
“The people who developed this sport [had] their ducks in a row,” he said. “This sport really stretches your imagination. There’s always something [to improve on], and it’s good for your cardiovascular health.”
Rick Dunn of Parkersburg and his wife Cheryl frequently play in pickleball tournaments and are experienced in the sport. Rick and Cheryl play in the 60-64 age group. Sometimes they play together in mixed doubles but their matches early in the day were with other people.
“I would encourage anyone who loves this game to come out and play,” Rick Dunn said. “This has been an exciting, fun time. There are a lot of good players and good folks here. The venue is wonderful and pickleball is just a great sport.”
“It is good to be back [after COVID],” Cheryl Dunn said. “We’ve had a couple of matches and it’s been some good, tough competition. It’s been a good day so far.”
Some people, like Mindy Backus of Huntington, picked up pickleball as a socially distanced hobby during the pandemic.
“Pickleball was my COVID activity,” Backus said. “I’d never even heard of it until last year and started playing last summer and I’m totally addicted — absolutely love it.”
The WVSSC continues throughout the month of July. Saturday’s events include continued pickleball, a 5-kilometer race, a 10-kilometer bike race, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, racquetball and tennis.
According to usapickleball.org, the game of pickleball started in the summer of 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Washington, at the home of Joel Pritchard, who later served in Congress. He and his friends wanted to play traditional badminton but could not find a full set of rackets. They improvised and used a perforated plastic ball and ping pong paddles, lowered the badminton net and the game was essentially born.
The origin of the name pickleball doesn’t have anything to do with actual pickles and the story behind the name has garnered some controversy over the years.
There is a popular misconception that the name derives from the Pritchards’ dog named Pickles, who constantly chased errant balls the into the bushes while the game was being played in its primitive stages. According to the Pritchards, and most pickleball enthusiasts on the internet, the dog named Pickles didn’t come along until a couple of years after the game was invented and the dog was named after the game.
Pritchard’s wife, Joan, set the record straight in a 2008 column for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel:
“The name of the game became pickle ball, after I said it reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats,” wrote Joan Pritchard.
“Somehow the idea the name came from our dog Pickles was attached to the naming of the game, but Pickles wasn’t on the scene for two more years. The dog was named for the game, but stories about the name’s origin were funnier thinking the game was named for the dog.”
More detailed accounts exist on the internet that go into more detail about pickleball’s origin.