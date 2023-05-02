Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The old saying goes that April showers bring May flowers, and more than a dozen former Herd football players are now hoping to find roots and bloom in another program.

Thirteen players that participated in the Marshall spring football game have since transferred, bringing the total number of transfer portal losses for the Thundering Herd to 30 since the end of last season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

