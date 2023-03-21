Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LOGAN -- The Poca softball team lost its season opener 9-1 at Logan on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 4-0 lead, and Logan added another run in the bottom of the third off a Dots error.

