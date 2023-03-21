LOGAN -- The Poca softball team lost its season opener 9-1 at Logan on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 4-0 lead, and Logan added another run in the bottom of the third off a Dots error.
The Dots got on the board courtesy of a sixth-inning solo home run from Lindzie Runions, and it was a 5-1 contest.
The bottom of the sixth saw Logan put up four more runs, including a three-run homer from Lacey Curry.
Lilly Grady was 2 for 3 at the plate for Poca, while Runions, Klaire LeRose and Kamryn Starcher each had one hit.
Kendra Dunbar pitched for the Dots and tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while striking out three batters and walking one. She also surrendered eight hits.
Poca coach David Skeens is confident the Dots will be better as the season progresses.
"Nitro is a decent team," Skeens said of Poca's next opponent. "Everybody we play in the Cardinal Conference is good. You have to play. We just have to get better, and as the year goes along, I think we will."
Skeens said the Dots must excel at the fundamentals to be successful moving forward.
"We have to cut down on the errors and we have to be aggressive at the plate," Skeens said. "We have to hit the ball. We have to see the ball better, and we have to hit it. We have to make the routine plays. We're going to make some mistakes, but we have to be able to make the routine plays. All in all, we'll be all right, I think."
Logan coach Levi Curry said the Wildcats get contributions from players that don't have starting roles.
The way he sees it, everybody has a role on the team.
"We have a lot of girls that don't start that come in and do the job," Curry said. "We try our best to get everybody involved, and everybody's got a job to do no matter what it is, and they're really buying in right now. We have a long way to go, but we're getting better every week."
For the Wildcats to have success, Curry's message was simple.
"The thing that we preach on this team is no matter who's starting, everybody's number is going to get called," Curry said. "I know everybody says it, but, team-first, they're really buying into that. That's what we have to have to move forward because we have some tough games coming up."