Julio Rodriguez drove in three runs and starter Ryne Inman tossed four shutout innings to help the West Virginia Power to an 11-6 win over the Columbia Fireflies Tuesday evening at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The Power takes the series with the win after blanking the Fireflies 5-0 Monday and improves to 13-13 in the second half.
West Virginia staked Inman to an early lead, using a wild pitch and a two-run single by Dean Nevarez to help build a 4-0 advantage in the bottom of the first.
Rodriguez doubled in Matt Sanders in the second, and Sanders smacked an RBI single in the third as the Power took a 7-0 lead through the three innings.
Inman just scattered three hits and walked two while striking out four in his four innings.
The Fireflies finally got on the board in the sixth when Shervyen Newton blasted a three-run home run to right field off Power reliever Reid Morgan. Morgan ended up getting the win, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings.
Rodriguez answered in the bottom of the frame, launching a solo shot to left field, and the Power tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Columbia pushed across two runs in the seventh, and rallied for one in the ninth, but would get no closer.
The Power cranked out 12 hits, with Sanders, Austin Shenton, and Nevarez each driving in two runs. Rodriguez finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Ryan Ramiz went 2 for 5 with a triple.
Ben Onyshko earned the save for West Virginia, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four against one walk in 21/3 innings.
West Virginia and Columbia square off in the series finale Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.