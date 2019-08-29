Eric Cole hit a grand slam and starter Zach Haake struck out eight over five innings as the Lexington Legends blanked the West Virginia Power 9-0 Thursday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Legends complete the series sweep of the Power, which falls to 30-35.
After a scoreless first, Nick Hutchins put Lexington on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo home run off West Virginia starter Josias De Los Santos.
The Legends tacked on another run in the third on an RBI single by Chris Hudgins, before exploding for six runs in the fourth — highlighted by Cole’s grand slam and Nathan Eaton’s two-run blast — to go up 8-0 and end De Los Santos’ evening.
Power reliever Brendan McGuigan tossed 21/3 scoreless innings, striking out five against two walks before yielding to Robert Winslow.
Lexington tagged Winslow for a run in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Onil Pena and Ryan Ramiz each collected two hits to lead the Power offense, which managed six hits.
Haake picked up the win, scattering four hits and striking out eight against one walk in five innings.
West Virginia returns to Appalachian Power Park Friday to start its final series of the season — a four-game homestand against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.