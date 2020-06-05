With so much uncertainty surrounding the future of minor league baseball in the state, West Virginia Power managing partner Tim Wilcox is appreciative of the recent support from Gov. Jim Justice.
On Thursday, Justice said he’s been in contact with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred about the prospect of keeping minor league baseball alive in West Virginia.
Last fall, MLB put forth a proposal to eliminate 42 teams from its minor league system. On the original list were three teams in West Virginia — Charleston’s West Virginia Power, the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays. Only the West Virginia Black Bears, whose home is Monongalia County Ballpark that they share with West Virginia University, were spared. Lately, the names on the list have fluctuated as negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball continued.
“I am very confident to say that Major League Baseball will have multiple teams playing baseball in West Virginia next season,” Justice said.
Justice said that West Virginia’s four teams could be spared, but nothing yet was for certain, especially with limitations in spectator sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. No decision is official until MLB and MiLB reach a new Professional Baseball Agreement.
Wilcox, in an emailed statement on Friday, thanked Justice for his efforts, which “show how all our teams add value to our communities in terms of jobs, quality of life and charitable and business partnerships.’’ Wilcox touted his team’s location and facilities.
“The Commissioner’s Office has said it wants to keep full-season clubs with high-quality facilities that are centrally located to cut down on travel,’’ Wilcox said.
“Appalachian Power Park is only 15 years old and has undergone several significant improvements in just the past five years to the field, facility and ballpark technology. In addition, 26 full-season Class A teams and 32 more current minor league teams are within a 350-mile radius of Charleston.
“By displaying that the Power actually exceeds MLB’s own criteria for teams to be kept in the new system, we believe we should not have been on the elimination list in the first place. We appreciate any help from the Governor to convince Commissioner Rob Manfred of that fact.’’
Wilcox also thanked others who have supported the Power, including Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, “every member of the West Virginia Legislature and Charleston City Council, U.S. Representatives David McKinley and Carol Miller, and our amazing fans who’ve remained loyal through all of these challenges.’’