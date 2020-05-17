Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.