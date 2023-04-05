More schools will need to make room in their trophy cases if the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has its way.
During the SSAC's annual meeting Tuesday at Stonewall Jackson Resort in Roanoke, the organization's board of control approved by a 117-12 vote a proposal to add a fourth classification in each of several sports.
Boys and girls basketball have featured four classifications the last three seasons. SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said he thinks baseball, cheerleading, football, softball and volleyball are strong candidates for a fourth classification. He said cross country, golf, track and wrestling likely would continue with three classes, soccer and tennis with two and swimming with one.
Dolan said public opinion will be taken in June before the state Board of Education votes on the matter in July. If the proposal passes, it would be implemented for the 2024-25 athletic seasons.
A similar proposal was overwhelmingly rejected last year. Dolan said because of proposed adjustments to the competitive balance system that determines classifications, adding a fourth class was more palatable to SSAC members this time.
“We have a competitive balance committee monitoring the [classifications] and they'll recommend what sports make sense and would be eligible,” Dolan said.
That formula is set to change. Currently, schools are classified based 70% on enrollment, 10% on proximity to a county seat, 10% on proximity to a city and 10% on socioeconomic status of the school's families and the county the school is in. The new proposal removes the county-seat criterion and increases to 20% the proximity to a city.
Wayne High School athletic director and football coach Tom Harmon said he's in favor of trying to better balance classes and increase participation. Wayne is Class AAA in basketball and Class AA in most other sports.
"There are certainly differences in the geographic makeup of schools in West Virginia," Harmon said. "Factor that in with economic conditions and you have an imbalance at times. We have schools with 2,000 students competing against 1,000 and schools with 500 competing with 1,000. Double is double."
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said the SSAC is trying to increase opportunities and make classes more equitable.
"The members of the board of control want to do what's best for our kids," George said. "The overwhelming majority voted to expand to four classes, giving students the chance to compete for state championships, while addressing the enrollment gaps and balancing the playing field for more rural schools."
Huntington High AD Bruce Senior said he understands the argument that the additional class will water down competition levels. But he said the positives of an additional class outweigh the negatives.
"It was successful in basketball," Senior said. "It got more kids the opportunity to play in the state tournament and win a state championship. It's part of what our goal is: to recognize kids who work hard. I know there are complaints that it's watering it down, but I give the SSAC a lot of credit for trying to get better and change rather than say this is the way it's always been. It's not a perfect system, but there's not a perfect system."
The changes are less likely to change the way the largest and smallest schools operate, but Senior said those programs in the middle stand to benefit most.
"You have schools with 600 or 700 kids competing against schools with 1,900 kids," Senior said. "Our state has such a diverse population with six to 10 really big schools. We're not Texas with 50 schools of 2,500 or more."
The board also voted to change how teams may work out in the offseason. Currently, teams are allowed a three-week window, supervised by coaches, from the end of baseball season to the to the first day of fall sports practice. The board recommended scrapping that system in favor of 32 flex days to be used any way teams desire.
"The three-week period always has been a juggling act for our progams," George said. "Our kids have been pulled in a lot of directions. Switching to 32 flex days will help pur spring sports get to work at a more practical time. There's no perfect system, but this will allow our coaches to work more with our student-athletes throughout the year so they're not trying to fit everything in a short window."
Another change would move the start of volleyball season one week earlier to coincide with other fall sports.