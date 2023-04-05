Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

More schools will need to make room in their trophy cases if the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has its way.

During the SSAC's annual meeting Tuesday at Stonewall Jackson Resort in Roanoke, the organization's board of control approved by a 117-12 vote a proposal to add a fourth classification in each of several sports.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

