At the very outset Saturday, Charleston Catholic was hit with an unwelcome surprise when ace pitcher Jonah DiCocco had to leave the game after two batters with a back muscle strain.
Then at the very end, the Irish nearly handed an unwelcome shocker right back at Chapmanville with a late rally. The Tigers, however, recovered enough to nail down their 20th victory.
Corey Johnson worked 6 1/3 strong innings Saturday afternoon and Chapmanville held off a last-gasp Catholic uprising to post a 3-2 victory on Coach Bill Mehle Field at the Shawnee Sports Complex. The Tigers had dropped their two previous games.
“I told the guys we’ve had a good year,’’ Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes said, “but we had a couple losses in a row, and it felt like a lot. So this was a good game to get, and get us back on track.’’
The game matched one of the top teams in Class AA — 20-4 Chapmanville — against the 20-5 host Irish, the defending Class A champs and one of the best in their division again this season. And it provided the requisite drama throughout.
The Tigers led 3-0 going into the home half of the seventh, and Johnson appeared to be cruising — holding the Irish to a pair of singles and fanning four with three walks.
However, pinch-hitter Kelan Swan — one of three Irish players honored in pregame senior day ceremonies — led off by beating out an infield single. Following a foul pop, Luke Blaydes singled and Gannon Morris followed with an RBI single, the first run of the day for an Irish team that hadn’t been shut out all season.
Also on that play, the Tigers tried to cut down Blaydes at third but the peg sailed into left field, allowing Blaydes to score and make it 3-2. Morris wound up at third with just one out, and suddenly the Irish were in business.
Andrew Farley, though, calmed the waters for Chapmanville, coming on in relief to get a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
“Corey pitched well for us,’’ Rakes said. “He’s a guy that we’ve counted on all year — he’s a sophomore and he’s done a really good job. Today he came out and pounded the zone. He got in a little trouble from time to time, but found a way to work out of it. Really happy about his performance.
“He had a shutout going into the seventh, and we put him back out there. He had about 15 pitches left [to his pitch limit]. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it done, but Farley came in and closed it out in a big situation, and that was good to see.’’
The Irish had their chances against Johnson, stranding runners in scoring position in six of their seven innings.
“We couldn’t come up with the clutch hit,’’ Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. “If you look, we had 10 popouts, foul outs or fly balls. And their right fielder — he made some fantastic plays.’’
Joey Canterbury, the Tigers’ right fielder, had two gems among his four putouts. With a runner at second and one out in the fourth, Canterbury made a tumbling catch coming in for a ball. In the sixth, again with a man at second and one out, he sprinted back for a ball hit nearly to the fence, lunged and snagged it over his shoulder.
“He made good plays and kind of got them out of it,’’ Bobinger said. “You play single-A ball and people don’t make those plays. The one going in would have wound up being a double and the one going back would have been a triple and we would have scored a bunch of runs on that. But you play the better teams, and you look to have those things happen.’’
The Irish got an inspired effort from Morris, a senior infielder who took over on the mound when DiCocco was injured allowing a double to the Tigers’ Talan Thompson, the game’s second batter. Morris struck out four and walked just one in 6 2/3 innings. He also had two of his team’s five hits.
Chapmanville led 1-0 after five innings, scoring in the second without the benefit of a hit. Farley walked, went to third on an infield error and scored on the front end of a double steal. Irish catcher Zaden Ranson threw out the runner breaking for second, and Farley came home.
It remained that way until the sixth, when the Tigers rapped out four hits over a stretch of five batters. Brody Dalton doubled home Thompson, who reached on his second two-bagger of the game, and Farley later brought home Dalton with a run-producing single.
Bobinger said it took a while for the Irish to get over DiCocco’s sudden exit.
“We’re all hyped up. We’re ready to go,’’ Bobinger said. “Jonah’s on the mound and strikes out the first batter. The next guy up, he strains his back. I think it took us three innings or so to even think about where we’re at. [Johnson] had a no-hitter against us until the fourth. After that, we started to come around a little bit, but we never really regained our energy that we had at the beginning.
“I think everybody was kind of down a little bit, but after that Gannon did a fantastic job. A team like that, I’m expecting them to hit the ball a ton, and he kept them off-balance. We threw a lot of off-speed pitches, and I think he was very effective with it. The later it gets in the season, the more tenacious he gets.’’
Bobinger doesn’t expect DiCocco to be sidelined too long, a good sign with sectional play starting in about a week.
“We had somebody come in and take a look at him,’’ Bobinger said. “They said he shouldn’t do anything for two days, and then after that he should be OK. So I think it’s just a strained muscle.
“It’s too bad. He said his stuff was working great in the bullpen, and he was looking forward to today and playing this team.’’
When DiCocco exited, Catholic’s third and final senior, reserve Aidan Smith, entered the game to play second. He handled all four of his chances in the field and successfully dropped down a sacrifice bunt.