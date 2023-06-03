Wahama's Trey Ohlinger celebrates on third base after hitting a triple to drive in a run in the 11th inning of a Class A baseball state tournament semifinal game against Charleston Catholic on Thursday night at GoMart Ballpark.
The Wahama baseball team captured the fifth state title in school history on Saturday.
After running through three Tyler Consolidated pitchers, the White Falcons finished the game in six innings. During the 2022 tournament, Wahama was in a similar position during the final innings of the Class A championship game. However, Charleston Catholic rallied late to take the title.
After that devastating defeat, the White Falcons were ready to work and turn it around during the 2023 season.
This year, Wahama posted a 25-9 record in the regular season. The champions met their final competition, Tyler Consolidated, twice in the season. The Silver Knights ran away with wins in each.
The White Falcons came into the tournament hungry and ready to redeem themselves.
“We came in loose and relaxed," sixth-year coach Billy Zuspan said. "You would think we’d be uptight, we [weren’t]. We [were] relaxed. I think the experience of being here … [we felt] that we [were] the team to beat. ... Being up here and coming up a little short last year, they [were] determined. They [were] clearly determined.”
Bryce Zuspan, a junior and the coach's son, pitched a remarkable game, allowing just four hits and no runs in 85 pitches.
“I came in here knowing the pain it was to lose in the last inning," he said, "and I knew I wanted to do it for my team and get the win today.”
Zuspan was not alone in these efforts. He had aid from many players, among them sophomore Hayden Lloyd, senior Ethan Gray and senior Logan Roach. Lloyd completed a beautiful clutch catch at the end of the third inning, along with scoring two runs.
Nearly half of the Class A All-Tournament Team was made up of Wahama players, including Gray, Aaron Henry, Roach and Bryce Zuspan.
"[Winning a championship] is all I wanted to do when I started out," Billy Zuspan said. "I was going to be a Little League coach, I coached middle school and I got an opportunity to coach this great program. We have been at it for six years and we are state champions because of the great team that I have … I am so appreciative of all the guys that have played for me. So thankful. Great ballplayers make Wahama baseball great."
Along praising the team, Zuspan highlighted their leader and pitcher by saying, “[Bryce]’s got a lot of mental toughness. … He is around the zone. He pitches well and gets outs. And he just works. He is gritty and he works."
Wahama gained two state titles within the past week -- baseball and softball. The White Falcons will start their next season as the reigning champions and eager for a continuation of this successful campaign.