Charleston Catholic and Wahama played one another twice in the regular season to prepare for strong teams they will meet in the postseason.
Little did they know, those games made for a prelude to the WVSSAC Class A prep baseball state tournament semifinals. The second-seeded Irish (28-7) meet the third-seeded White Falcons (25-11) at about 7 p.m. Thursday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
No. 1 Tyler Consolidated (31-6) plays No. 4 Petersburg (19-8) at 4:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. The championship is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Charleston Catholic, which bested Wahama 6-5 in the title game last season, won both regular-season meetings in 2023, 14-1 on April 5 in Mason and 8-5 on April 12 in Dunbar.
"We try to play the better teams in our area, so we’ve identified Wahama over the years as being one of those better teams," Irish coach Will Bobinger said. "Having the ability to see them during the regular season [was beneficial], knowing their program. They’ve got a great coach, a great staff; they’re really solid all the way around."
Bobinger said Catholic can't take victory for granted, despite a three-game winning streak against the White Falcons. He said Wahama is plenty talented enough to win Thursday.
White Falcons coach Billy Zuspan said he has great respect for Bobinger and the Irish, but also for Tyler Consolidated and Petersburg.
"We feel good," Zuspan said. "Charleston Catholic is a really good team. Anybody who gets to the state tournament is capable of winning it. They proved that last year."
The Irish won the title in 2022 despite finishing with a losing record. Charleston Catholic lost just two players to graduation from that squad.
"The team has had a chance to play together all last year," Bobinger said. "This year, the younger kids have had a chance to play together for quite a bit, and now they’re feeling much more comfortable in their roles and their abilities, and as a result, we haven’t had to relearn a whole lot of things. They’ve been able to build off last year’s successes and just continue to work."
It's resulted in the Irish having five hitters batting at .385 or higher, led by Jonah DiCocco's .520 mark. He's joined in that cohort by Luke Blaydes (.515), Xander Allara (.406), Gannon Morris (.396) and Gage Tawney (.385).
Allara is 8-0 on the mound with a 1.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. DiCocco is 5-1, with a 1.60 ERA and 66 Ks over 30 2/3 frames, and Morris is 8-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 53 punchouts in 57 innings.
Wahama, too, returns a plethora of experience. Aaron Henry has hit seven home runs and Logan Roach three. Bryce Zuspan, the coach's son, is an all-stater. A newcomer, Aden Young, also has starred. The freshman pitched the White Falcons past Buffalo in the Region IV championship game. He teams with Trey Ohlinger to front a formidable rotation.
"We're very balanced," coach Zuspan said. "We don't really have one strength, not a lot of bells and whistles. We're a fundamental team."
Wahama is a state tournament regular, winning titles in 1996, 1998, 2015 and 2016, and falling in the final in 1978, 1988 and 2022. Charleston Catholic won in 2013, 2017 and 2022, and lost in 2019.
Bobinger said having been to the Final Four before probably helps both teams, although he hopes the players appreciate playing on the state's biggest stage.
"I wouldn’t say business as usual, but we do feel more comfortable in what to expect," Bobinger said. "The boys have already had that experience. We’ve got a nice routine that we’ve got planned out, all that kind of stuff. I think they’re more comfortable. I don’t go as far as saying business as usual, because you get to the state tournament, and anything can happen, as it obviously did last year."
Bobinger said familiarity with Wahama is good, as long as it doesn't lead to complacency.
"Going into this thing having seen them is, I think, an advantage for both teams, instead of trying to figure out what’s going on at the last moment," he said. "You’ve got somewhat of an idea of who you’re gonna face and what you might expect."
Both teams lost tune-up games to other state tournament qualifiers Monday. The Irish lost 12-1 to Class AAA No. 1 seed Cabell Midland. The White Falcons fell 9-4 to Class AA top seed Winfield.
"It helps," coach Zuspan said of the last-minute game added to the schedule. "You need to stay consistent. Baseball is a game of rhythm, and that game helps us keep the arms fresh and the bats hot."