Charleston Catholic and Wahama played one another twice in the regular season to prepare for strong teams they will meet in the postseason.

Little did they know, those games made for a prelude to the WVSSAC Class A prep baseball state tournament semifinals. The second-seeded Irish (28-7) meet the third-seeded White Falcons (25-11) at about 7 p.m. Thursday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with HD Media. Zack Klemme is sports director of HD Media.

