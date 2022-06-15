Prep Baseball: Class AA All-State Team Jun 15, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here is the Class AA All-State baseball team released Wednesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.First teamP — Cam Manns, Shady Spring, Jr.P — Collin Cottrell, Sissonville, Sr.P — Dawson Maynard, Logan, Jr.C — Atticus Goodson, Independence, Sr.C — Jake Ramey, Logan, Jr.Inf — Nathaniel Junkins, Robert C. Byrd, Sr. (captain)Inf — Jacob Howard, Wyoming East, Jr.Inf — Michael McKinney, Independence, Sr.Inf — Kerry Collins, Bluefield, Sr.OF — Korbin Bostic, Logan, Sr.OF — Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior, Sr.OF — Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, Jr.Util -Josh Lovell, Shady Spring, Sr.Util — Gunner, Riley, Fairmont Senior, Jr.Util — Cole Malnick, North Marion, Jr.Second teamP — Mayson Jack, Fairmont Senior, Jr.P — Luke Sperry, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.P — Tanner Sipes, Independence, Sr.C — Bryson Redmond, Bluefield, So. (captain)C — Peyton Clark, Frankfort, Sr.Inf — Brody Dalton, Chapmanville, Jr.Inf — Garrett Williamson, Logan, Jr.Inf — Ryker Brown, Bluefield, Sr.Inf — Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour, Jr.OF — Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont, Sr.OF — Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville, Sr.OF — Will Bright, Herbert Hoover, Sr.OF — Aiden Slack, Logan, Jr.Util — Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.Util — Carson Brown, Independence, Sr.Honorable mentionTyler Baldwin, Braxton County; Clay Basham, Independence; Ryan Beasley, Herbert Hoover; Gavin Blair, Fairmont Senior; Noah Broadwater, Kesyer; Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Trey Butcher, Chapmanville; Colten Carpenter, Sissonville; Levi Cassidy, Wayne; Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour; Cruz Tobin, North Marion; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; J.P. Girod, Nicholas County; Andrew Lynch, Frankfort; Hunter Harmon, Bluefield; Seth Healy, Keyser; Caleb Henson, Winfield; Alex Johnston, Shady Spring; Dustin Keener, Grafton; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Will Kirkendall, Chapmanville; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Andy Lester, Independence; Stevie Loftis, Sissonville; Johnny Lopez, Lincoln; Konnor Lowe, Logan; Cameron Lynch, Frankfort; Tyler Mackey, Shady Spring; Michael Martin, Lincoln; Jacob Meadows, Shady Spring; Griffin Miller, Scott; Tyler Ooten, Mingo Central; Alex Pritt, Nicholas County; Hagen Summers, Nitro; Tyson Thompson, Chapmanville; Connor Tingler, East Fairmont; Jared Vestal, PikeView; Sam Viani, Fairmont Senior; Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East. Grant Traylor is HD Media's regional sports editor. He can be reached at 304-526-2773 or gtraylor@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.