Here is the Class AA All-State baseball team released Wednesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

First team

P — Cam Manns, Shady Spring, Jr.

P — Collin Cottrell, Sissonville, Sr.

P — Dawson Maynard, Logan, Jr.

C — Atticus Goodson, Independence, Sr.

C — Jake Ramey, Logan, Jr.

Inf — Nathaniel Junkins, Robert C. Byrd, Sr. (captain)

Inf — Jacob Howard, Wyoming East, Jr.

Inf — Michael McKinney, Independence, Sr.

Inf — Kerry Collins, Bluefield, Sr.

OF — Korbin Bostic, Logan, Sr.

OF — Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OF — Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, Jr.

Util -Josh Lovell, Shady Spring, Sr.

Util — Gunner, Riley, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

Util — Cole Malnick, North Marion, Jr.

Second team

P — Mayson Jack, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

P — Luke Sperry, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

P — Tanner Sipes, Independence, Sr.

C — Bryson Redmond, Bluefield, So. (captain)

C — Peyton Clark, Frankfort, Sr.

Inf — Brody Dalton, Chapmanville, Jr.

Inf — Garrett Williamson, Logan, Jr.

Inf — Ryker Brown, Bluefield, Sr.

Inf — Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour, Jr.

OF — Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont, Sr.

OF — Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville, Sr.

OF — Will Bright, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

OF — Aiden Slack, Logan, Jr.

Util — Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

Util — Carson Brown, Independence, Sr.

Honorable mention

Tyler Baldwin, Braxton County; Clay Basham, Independence; Ryan Beasley, Herbert Hoover; Gavin Blair, Fairmont Senior; Noah Broadwater, Kesyer; Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Trey Butcher, Chapmanville; Colten Carpenter, Sissonville; Levi Cassidy, Wayne; Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour; Cruz Tobin, North Marion; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; J.P. Girod, Nicholas County; Andrew Lynch, Frankfort; Hunter Harmon, Bluefield; Seth Healy, Keyser; Caleb Henson, Winfield; Alex Johnston, Shady Spring; Dustin Keener, Grafton; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Will Kirkendall, Chapmanville; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Andy Lester, Independence; Stevie Loftis, Sissonville; Johnny Lopez, Lincoln; Konnor Lowe, Logan; Cameron Lynch, Frankfort; Tyler Mackey, Shady Spring; Michael Martin, Lincoln; Jacob Meadows, Shady Spring; Griffin Miller, Scott; Tyler Ooten, Mingo Central; Alex Pritt, Nicholas County; Hagen Summers, Nitro; Tyson Thompson, Chapmanville; Connor Tingler, East Fairmont; Jared Vestal, PikeView; Sam Viani, Fairmont Senior; Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East.

Grant Traylor is HD Media's regional sports editor. He can be reached at 304-526-2773 or gtraylor@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

