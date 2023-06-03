Even after winning a state championship, the Winfield baseball players were made to run on the right field line after it ended.
It's something that senior Dylan Kuhl said they've done after every game Will Isaacs has coached for the Generals, but Saturday wasn't just another day at the ballpark.
The Generals' 3-0 win over Keyser marked their first Class AA state title since 2002 and just the fourth in school history.
"We've been asking that since we were sophomores, if he'd make us run after winning a state championship game," Kuhl said. "He always said he would, and he stayed true to his word."
Kuhl, a senior, pitched a complete game that came with a rocky start.
He allowed four hits in the first two innings and Keyser had itself in great position to do some damage against him early, putting runners on second and third with one out in the first frame. The Golden Tornado loaded the bases without an out in the second.
But each time, Winfield got out of the jam clean. Three of Kuhl's seven strikeouts came in that stretch, and two of them were on called third strikes that ended the inning.
"They had scoring opportunities and we were able, by the skin of our teeth, to get out of it," Isaacs said. "Dylan was able to locate his three pitches, and that's what helped us get out because he was hanging them over the plate to start and they were drilling the ball."
Kuhl said his curveball was the one he really couldn't find, but when he did, he was nearly unhittable. After the Golden Tornado loaded the bases in the second inning, Winfield retired 15 consecutive batters and only three Keyser players reached the rest of the way.
The Generals cracked the scoring column in the third inning after Quincy Miller's bunt fielder's choice scored Karson Frye, who had reached on a triple. Miller scored on an RBI single by Preston Keiffer and Winfield led 2-0 after three innings.
"I had to find my curveball. It was nowhere to be found those first two innings, and when we score, things started coming along and it was in my hands," Kuhl said. "My teammates did what they needed to do to help us win."
The third and final run came in the fourth on a run-scoring triple from Brett Bumgarner.
Keyser may look back on its runner-up finish and wonder what could have been after leaving seven baserunners stranded, five of which came in the first two innings.
"We had two or three chances in the first two innings to score several runs, which would've changed the whole feeling of the game," Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. "Winfield was able to get out of it, and we just couldn't capitalize when we got the opportunities, and when they got their chances, they did."
Keyser was 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position in the loss, two singles into the outfield that weren't deep enough to move runners past third. Another scoring chance came on a fly ball deep to center, but Josh Shoemaker, who led that inning off with a double, didn't tag up at third base, costing the Golden Tornado a run.
Noah Broadwater matched Kuhl's complete-game effort with one of his own, throwing all six innings for the Golden Tornado and striking out eight batters and giving up seven hits in the loss. He walked one batter and hit another.
"They reminded me a lot of us, and we knew it was going to be extremely difficult to win this game," Isaacs said. "We're very blessed and very fortunate."
Keyser caught a runner stealing at third to end the inning and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth to keep the deficit at three and give itself a chance in the seventh and final frame.
But Winfield's defense didn't waver and, fittingly, the game ended on a ground ball to Kuhl on the mound that he tossed over to first base to seal the victory.