The 2023 season will go down in Winfield baseball lore, as evidenced by the Generals’ 3-0 victory over Keyser in the Class AA state championship game Saturday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
The title win was Winfield’s first since 2002 and the Generals’ fourth ever. To do it, they had to defeat traditional Class AA power and two-time defending champion Logan in three games in the Region 4 finals, needing a four-run seventh inning down 2-0 in Game 3 of that series at the Wildcats’ Roger E. Gertz Field.
After Saturday’s triumph, Winfield coach Will Isaacs couldn’t say enough about the Generals’ senior class that boasts Dylan Kuhl, Grey Miller, Bray Boggs, Maddox Shafer, Brycen Brown and Brett Bumgarner.
“This senior class has set the tone for our program with their leadership, work ethic, togetherness,” Isaacs said. “This group, they never leave the clubhouse. They play the music. They’re always together. They do everything together, and that type of bond allows us to go through any type of adversity and, not always prevail, but give us a chance to compete in whatever situation we’re in.”
Isaacs gave an example from earlier this week — when the Generals practiced bright and early in the morning due to graduation. That, he said, speaks to the standards they have set for themselves.
“Just the tone that they set every single day, like, for example, we practiced at 6:30 Wednesday morning because it was graduation, and they asked to do that, and it was a great practice,” Isaacs said. “We had great practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and it carried over to this.
“These guys, they just set the bar high. There’s a standard that they set for themselves. That doesn’t mean you’re always successful, but they have that standard, and they try to reach it every single day.”
To Isaacs, the culture of Winfield baseball was good even before the state championship, whether they won or lost the game or even made it to the final.
The skipper said afterward that the Generals’ culture got even better with Saturday’s win.
“Now, our culture is fantastic, and it’s because there’s an unselfishness and a work ethic and just a dedication to trying to be the best you absolutely can be,” Isaacs said.
The Winfield football team also experienced some success this school year as the Generals made it to the second round of the playoffs before falling in a 27-26 nail-biter to Herbert Hoover.
Isaacs said that as a baseball coach, he loves football players because of their toughness and resilience. He thinks the mentality of the Generals football team played a part in this championship on the diamond.
He gave kudos to Kuhl, Boggs, Miller and Brown, who were all seniors on the gridiron for Winfield in the fall.
“They’re physically tough, they’re mentally tough, used to contact, adversity,” Isaacs said. “I’m going to tell you what: I played football years ago. You have to love playing football and you have to love the work, because it’s hard. Four senior football players, and they led us to the state championship. I really think that the football mentality carries over into baseball.”
Isaacs thought that even if the Generals hadn’t won on Saturday, the program still features a standard of hard work, togetherness and culture. He believes that will continue.
“The character that they have and they exhibit every single day, these guys are going to be successful,” Isaacs said. “Maybe one day, one of them will be a surgeon and they can operate on me and take care of me.”