winfield keyser1
Winfield players celebrate their victory over Keyser in the Class AA baseball state championship game Saturday at GoMart Ballpark.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The 2023 season will go down in Winfield baseball lore, as evidenced by the Generals’ 3-0 victory over Keyser in the Class AA state championship game Saturday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

The title win was Winfield’s first since 2002 and the Generals’ fourth ever. To do it, they had to defeat traditional Class AA power and two-time defending champion Logan in three games in the Region 4 finals, needing a four-run seventh inning down 2-0 in Game 3 of that series at the Wildcats’ Roger E. Gertz Field.

