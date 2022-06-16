Prep baseball: Class AAA All-State baseball team Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Class AAA all-state baseball team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association.First teamP – Griffin Horowicz, Jefferson, Sr. (captain)P – Ben McDougal, Bridgeport, Sr.P – Reece Sutphin, Hurricane, Jr.C – Brett Haskins, Ripley, Sr.C – Eli Shouldis, Huntington, Sr.Inf – Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Sr.Inf – Aaron Forbes, University, Jr.Inf – Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane, Sr.Inf – Hudson Clement, Martinsburg, Sr.OF – Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport, Sr.OF – Aaron Jamison, Morgantown, Jr.OF – Damian Witty, Hurricane, Jr.Util – Isaac McCallister, George Washington, Sr.Util – Branson McCloud, Spring Valley, Jr.Util – Sammy Roberts, Jefferson, Sr.Second teamP – Braden Shepherd, Huntington, Sr. (captain)P – Reed Bailey, Morgantown, Sr.P – Grant Stratton, Spring Valley, Soph.C – Bayden Hartman, Musselman, Jr.C – Caden Johnson, Hurricane, Jr.Inf – Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park, Sr.Inf – Carson McCoy, St. Albans, Jr.Inf – Anthony Dixon, Bridgeport, Sr.Inf – Danny Dickenson, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.OF – Jaeden Anderson, George Washington, Sr.OF – Sammy Booth, Spring Valley, Soph.OF – Zack Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.Util – Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane, Sr.Util – Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland, Sr.Util – Chris Harbert, Bridgeport, Sr.Honorable mentionConnor Bailey, Jefferson; Drew Bailey, Bridgeport; Jordan Bailey, Princeton; Gabe Bates, Lincoln County; Gavin Bennett. Greenbrier East; Darris Boswell, Greenbrier East; Noah Braham, University; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Reilly Bubb, Hedgesville; Micah Clay, Woodrow Wilson; Jackson Curry, Ripley; Kaleb Edwards, Martinsburg; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Ryan Fluharty, Morgantown; Braxton Hall, Oak Hill; Chase Herndon, Spring Mills; Carter King, Parkersburg; Austin Mann, Bridgeport; Luke Marsh, Wheeling Park; Jayden McLain, Oak Hill; Hunter McSweeney, Cabell Midland; Nic Menarchek, Parkersburg South; Isaiah Morris, Martinsburg; Jason Myers, Musselman; Ethan Neely, John Marshall; Zach Nicholson, Bridgeport; Cam Reed, George Washington; Collin Reed, Washington; Phil Reed, Bridgeport; Jake Roshua, Greenbrier East; Grant Shumaker, Spring Valley; Brayden Stottlemyer, Washington; Dylan Stevens, Musselman; Garrett Stuck, Capital; Cameron Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sam Wabnitz, Jefferson; Logan Williams, Woodrow Wilson; Evan Wilson, Capital; Zane Wolfe, Oak Hill. Grant Traylor is HD Media's regional sports editor. He can be reached at 304-526-2773 or gtraylor@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.