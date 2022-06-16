Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Class AAA all-state baseball team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association.

First team

P – Griffin Horowicz, Jefferson, Sr. (captain)

P – Ben McDougal, Bridgeport, Sr.

P – Reece Sutphin, Hurricane, Jr.

C – Brett Haskins, Ripley, Sr.

C – Eli Shouldis, Huntington, Sr.

Inf – Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Sr.

Inf – Aaron Forbes, University, Jr.

Inf – Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane, Sr.

Inf – Hudson Clement, Martinsburg, Sr.

OF – Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport, Sr.

OF – Aaron Jamison, Morgantown, Jr.

OF – Damian Witty, Hurricane, Jr.

Util – Isaac McCallister, George Washington, Sr.

Util – Branson McCloud, Spring Valley, Jr.

Util – Sammy Roberts, Jefferson, Sr.

Second team

P – Braden Shepherd, Huntington, Sr. (captain)

P – Reed Bailey, Morgantown, Sr.

P – Grant Stratton, Spring Valley, Soph.

C – Bayden Hartman, Musselman, Jr.

C – Caden Johnson, Hurricane, Jr.

Inf – Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park, Sr.

Inf – Carson McCoy, St. Albans, Jr.

Inf – Anthony Dixon, Bridgeport, Sr.

Inf – Danny Dickenson, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

OF – Jaeden Anderson, George Washington, Sr.

OF – Sammy Booth, Spring Valley, Soph.

OF – Zack Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.

Util – Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane, Sr.

Util – Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland, Sr.

Util – Chris Harbert, Bridgeport, Sr.

Honorable mention

Connor Bailey, Jefferson; Drew Bailey, Bridgeport; Jordan Bailey, Princeton; Gabe Bates, Lincoln County; Gavin Bennett. Greenbrier East; Darris Boswell, Greenbrier East; Noah Braham, University; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Reilly Bubb, Hedgesville; Micah Clay, Woodrow Wilson; Jackson Curry, Ripley; Kaleb Edwards, Martinsburg; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Ryan Fluharty, Morgantown; Braxton Hall, Oak Hill; Chase Herndon, Spring Mills; Carter King, Parkersburg; Austin Mann, Bridgeport; Luke Marsh, Wheeling Park; Jayden McLain, Oak Hill; Hunter McSweeney, Cabell Midland; Nic Menarchek, Parkersburg South; Isaiah Morris, Martinsburg; Jason Myers, Musselman; Ethan Neely, John Marshall; Zach Nicholson, Bridgeport; Cam Reed, George Washington; Collin Reed, Washington; Phil Reed, Bridgeport; Jake Roshua, Greenbrier East; Grant Shumaker, Spring Valley; Brayden Stottlemyer, Washington; Dylan Stevens, Musselman; Garrett Stuck, Capital; Cameron Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sam Wabnitz, Jefferson; Logan Williams, Woodrow Wilson; Evan Wilson, Capital; Zane Wolfe, Oak Hill.

Grant Traylor is HD Media's regional sports editor. He can be reached at 304-526-2773 or gtraylor@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

