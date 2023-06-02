The Class AAA baseball state semifinal opener ended the same way it began — with a St. Albans liner to left field.
Cabell Midland’s Landon Nida finished better than he started. He lost sight of the ball, Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said, on the first batter of Friday’s game, which began under sunny skies at 10 a.m. sharp at GoMart Ballpark.
It fell in for a triple, sparking a two-run first inning for the Red Dragons.
Cabell Midland weathered that to take its own two-run lead by the time St. Albans hung the ball up again for Nida, with two outs in the top of the seventh and the potential game-tying run at the plate.
This one was beginning to sink as Nida located it.
“I was going, 'Please don’t dive for that ball,'” Brumfield deadpanned, “and he ends up diving for the ball last second.”
And speared it for a diving catch to cap Cabell Midland’s first state semifinal victory in a decade.
“He comes up with a tremendous catch to end the game,” Brumfield said of Nida. “It worked out, so thank goodness and we’re moving on.”
The Knights knocked off the Red Dragons 5-3 to advance to Saturday’s state title game.
Cabell Midland’s Jack Eastone doubled home two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make a winner of Jared Nethercutt, who pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Kenyon Collins.
Isaac Petitt was 3 for 3 and scored a run for the Knights (29-10), who last played in the state final in 2013.
“It’s awesome,” Collins said. “We feel like we’re on top of the world, just because we’re the team from Midland. [People think], usually people from Midland don’t make it that’s on the baseball team. We’re those guys that get to be part of it.”
St. Albans (25-16), bidding for its third trip to the title game in six seasons, rapped two extra-base hits within the first three pitches of the game. Ayden Youngblood tripled and Garrett Comer doubled him home.
Comer later evaded a rundown between third and home to score a second Red Dragons run, and St. Albans, which came in 5-0 in elimination games this spring, appeared off and running.
“I thought we had good preparation for what we thought we would see,” Red Dragons coach Rick Whitman said. “Our guys were ready to go. 10 a.m. start’s not ideal, but we made the most of it.
“Put two on the board there. I don’t know, maybe an inch from putting four on the board.”
Whitman was referencing Michael Hindman’s sharply hit ball down the first-base line with two Red Dragons in scoring position. It was ruled foul, though, and Collins rallied to fan the next two St. Albans hitters and minimize the damage.
Cabell Midland got those runs back on Collins’ RBI groundout in the bottom of the first and Bryce Alfrey’s tally in the third on a two-out St. Albans error.
Tristan Harless put the Red Dragons back ahead on a fifth-inning RBI groundout. But St. Albans got no more despite having two runners in scoring position with one out.
Cabell Midland felt the door was still well ajar, even trailing in its second-to-last at-bat.
“Tip my hat to my kids not giving up,” Brumfield said. “We were down 2-nothing, went back down 3-2; kids didn’t quit. They never got down on themselves and they fought back.”
To the tune of three consecutive hits to start the bottom of the sixth. Luke Samuel and Petitt singled ahead of Eastone, who pushed an opposite-field double down the right-field line to score two runs and give the Knights the lead. Hunter McSweeney knocked Eastone in with a sacrifice fly to set the final margin.
“I thought we were in control of the game all the way to the bottom of the sixth,” Whitman said, “and they go hit, hit, hit. Tip your hat to [Cabell Midland]. It wasn’t like we walked guys and booted the ball around. They got three straight hits and scored two runs, and then they hit a sac fly to get the third run. They just had a good inning there.”
Nethercutt took advantage, pitching around a two-out single that Comer lined back at him. Nida put the game away with his diving snag.
“We came up here just trying to win every inning, and we won them all but one,” Whitman said. “It’s unfortunate, but that’s baseball.”
Comer went 3 for 4 for the Red Dragons. He also pitched a complete game and took the decision, allowing five runs on seven hits, with three strikeouts and three walks.
Nethercutt got the decision for Cabell Midland, with two scoreless innings. Collins allowed three runs in five frames, with six punch outs and two walks.