The freshmen made it memorable for George Washington’s seniors Friday night.

Freshman Eli Smith went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in and freshman Slade Barton worked 4 2/3 strong innings, leading the Patriots to an 11-1 revenge victory against Buffalo in five innings on senior night at Floyd Wilcox Field.

