The freshmen made it memorable for George Washington’s seniors Friday night.
Freshman Eli Smith went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in and freshman Slade Barton worked 4 2/3 strong innings, leading the Patriots to an 11-1 revenge victory against Buffalo in five innings on senior night at Floyd Wilcox Field.
Sophomore Joel Nelson, the No. 9 hitter, also went 3 for 3 for the Patriots, who had a 10-game win streak snapped a week ago.
Barton allowed three hits, struck out five and walked three in picking up the victory on a night when GW honored seniors Joe Lively and Eli Ellis.
Bryson Hoff went 2 for 4 with two doubles and drove in three runs for GW, and Abe Fenwick was 2 for 3 in a game that featured a 30-minute lightning delay after four innings.
The Patriots (15-6) broke it open in the fourth, scoring five runs on four hits and a pair of errors by the Bison (9-11), who beat GW earlier this season.
The key hits Friday in GW’s big uprising were a two-run double by Bryson Hoff, followed three batters later by a two-RBI triple from Eli Dawson. Smith also drove in a run with single.
GW took a 3-0 lead in the second, with the initial tally provided by Fenwick beating the rap at home, scoring from third on a 5-3 groundout. Smith followed with a double and later scored during a delayed double steal. The third run crossed on an infield error.
Buffalo got a run back in the top of the third when Caleb Nutter ripped an RBI double off the fence in left, but on the same play the Patriots threw out another runner at home to end the inning.
GW made it 4-1 in the home half of the third when Smith stroked his second double of the game, scoring Fenwick.
During pregame ceremonies, GW saluted its two senior players — catcher Lively and pitcher-outfielder Ellis, both of whom figured prominently last year in the Patriots’ run to the Class AAA state championship game.
Also, a moment of silence was observed during pregame introductions for Glenn Wilson, who coached for 42 years in the Kanawha Valley, including stints as coach at GW and as a longtime assistant coach at Buffalo under Jimmy Tribble. Wilson died in late February at age 84.