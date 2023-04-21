Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Huntington's Jonathan Jackson (22), below, reaches third base safe as Hurricane's Dylan Bell (13) attempts to catch him out as the Huntington High School baseball team takes on Hurricane on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON – Huntington High’s baseball team staged quite a celebration at first base in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Highlanders arrived to mob catcher Patrick Henson after he executed a squeeze bunt to drive in Tayveon Wilson from third for the winning run as they edged Hurricane, 3-2, Friday night at Cook-Holbrook Field.

