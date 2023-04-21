Huntington's Jonathan Jackson (22), below, reaches third base safe as Hurricane's Dylan Bell (13) attempts to catch him out as the Huntington High School baseball team takes on Hurricane on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON – Huntington High’s baseball team staged quite a celebration at first base in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Highlanders arrived to mob catcher Patrick Henson after he executed a squeeze bunt to drive in Tayveon Wilson from third for the winning run as they edged Hurricane, 3-2, Friday night at Cook-Holbrook Field.
“As good a defense as they played, went old-school on them,” Huntington coach John Dennison said. “It was beautiful. We have worked on bunting and bunting.”
Wilson, a freshman, started the seventh with a single to center and moved to second on a bunt by Carson Carter. A wild pitch got Wilson to third, and Henson did the rest.
“Just wanted to put the ball in play and score,” Henson said. “[Redskins starter Reece Sutphin] tried to jam me.”
Huntington got a quality start from Jaxon Hatfield. He went 5 2/3 innings and got out of two jams before Carter took over for him in the sixth and fanned Jayden Lester for the third out as Hurricane had the bases loaded.
“Hatfield pitched brilliantly,” Dennison said. “Guys are starting to understand to support our pitchers. Credit to [pitching coach] Sam [Boone]. He got him to level out. Best I’ve seen in a while. Carson hasn’t pitched that much. He’s a high-velocity kid. He threw strikes. So did Jaxon.”
For Dennison, the outcome ended a personal six-game losing streak to Hurricane with him as coach.
“It’s great to have the monkey off the back,” he said.
Colson Parker got the first run for the Highlanders in the first when he came home on a balk. Carter knocked one in in the second.