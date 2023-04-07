Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — In a midseason battle with a determined Wheeling Park team, the homestanding Hurricane Redskins played stern defense and took advantage of a late error to pull away from the Patriots 6-0 in continuing their winning ways in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Lola Meeks Field on Friday.

Redskins senior pitcher Reece Sutphin was masterful on the mound as he went the distance, giving up only four hits.

Stories you might like

Tags