Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Before next week's Class AA Region 4 prep baseball finals against Winfield, Logan added an extra regular season game on Thursday night at Roger E. Gertz Field against Charleston Catholic, and the host Wildcats blanked the Irish 5-0.

Logan led 1-0 in the bottom of the first frame after an RBI groundout by Garrett Williamson, and the Wildcats added another run in the home half of the second via another run-scoring groundout, this time by Konner Lowe, to make it 2-0.

Stories you might like

Tags