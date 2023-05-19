Before next week's Class AA Region IV finals against Winfield, the Logan baseball team added an extra regular season game on Thursday night at Roger E. Gertz Field against Charleston Catholic, and the host Wildcats blanked the Irish 5-0.
Logan led 1-0 in the bottom of the first frame after an RBI groundout by Garrett Williamson, and the Wildcats added another run in the home half of the second via another run-scoring groundout, this time by Konner Lowe, to make it 2-0.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth, when the Wildcats increased their lead to 4-0 thanks to an RBI double by Williamson and a balk by Charleston Catholic pitcher Connor Jarvis, which plated Chase Hatfield.
Logan tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Dawson Maynard tripled to score a run, and the result was a 5-0 advantage.
Jake Ramey was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate for Logan with a double. Williamson went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Aiden Slack was 1 for 2 with a double. Maynard (one RBI) and Ivan Miller each had one hit. Lowe was hitless but picked up one RBI.
Seven Wildcats saw time on the hill against the Irish. Williamson (two strikeouts), Lowe (two Ks), Ryan Roberts (two Ks), Maynard (one K), Jarron Glick (one K), Slack (no hits, no earned runs) and Miller (no hits, no ER) each pitched one inning for Logan.
For the Irish, Jeff Reynolds went 1 for 2 with a double while Gannon Morris and Gage Tawney each had one hit.
Morris (three innings, one K, one walk, two earned runs, two hits) took the pitching loss for Charleston Catholic. Jarvis tossed two innings and walked one batter with two earned runs and four hits, and Luke Blaydes saw one frame of work with two Ks, no walks, one earned run and two hits.
Logan now stands at 22-8 heading into next week's regional clash with Winfield, and Charleston Catholic dropped to 26-7. Game 1 between the Wildcats and the Generals is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. from Roger E. Gertz Field.
The Irish, on the other hand, won their section and await the Class A Region III final against James Monroe, owners of a 17-9 overall record. Charleston Catholic will host Game 1 and Game 3 if needed.