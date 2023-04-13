ONA — On Wednesday, the St. Albans and Cabell Midland baseball teams both needed extra innings to decide a winner in their respective games. On Thursday, against each other, things ended early.
After defeating Spring Valley in 10 innings on the previous day, the Knights scored seven runs in the first four innings Thursday to jump — and stay — ahead of the Red Dragons, who lost in nine innings to Greenbrier East on Wednesday.
“I wasn’t worried about our legs, but our emotion of the game, maybe being a letdown,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said of his feelings entering the game after rallying to beat the Timberwolves less than 24 hours prior.
That didn’t seem to be an issue, in particular for starting pitcher Jack Eastone. He struck out nine batters and registered as many hits as he allowed, going 3 for 4 with a single, double and home run to his credit while driving in four runs in the win, leading the charge from start to finish in an 11-1 run-rule victory over St. Albans.
“I tried not to think too much about the hitting and let it come to me,” Eastone said. “When I’m on the mound, I like to pitch to contact and let my defense do the work for me, which lets me go deep in a game and have a couple short innings.”
It wasn’t that the Red Dragons lacked chances. Even with just three hits, St. Albans managed seven baserunners once walks and errors were factored in, but left four stranded in scoring position.
“They hit the ball a lot better than we did, capitalized on opportunities, and the pitcher threw strikes and made plays,” St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said of the Knights. “They were solid all the way around.”
Two of the first three batters reached on singles in the opening inning for the Red Dragons, who then went until the fifth frame without another hit, later bringing their only run across on a sacrifice fly by Ayden Youngblood.
In the sixth inning, Eastone walked the leadoff hitter and allowed his third hit, but buckled down and fanned the next three batters looking in what would be the last St. Albans at-bats in the loss. In that moment, his coaches encouraged him from the dugout, repeatedly urging to him, “Don’t let up.”
“It’s great to hear that from the dugout, knowing they were going to leave me in in that spot,” Eastone said. “That helped my confidence, and when that came, strikes started coming.”
A pair of Kenyon Collins RBI singles in the first and second frames gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead, which they extended by three runs in the next inning with three consecutive hits to spark the offensive burst that saw an RBI double from Luke Samuel, a sacrifice fly from Jared Nethercutt and another run score on a throwing error.
Eastone’s two-run home run in the fourth inning banked off the scoreboard in left-center field, and Hunter McSweeney’s only hit of the night ended the affair early, driving in the fourth run of the home sixth to end the game by run-rule.
