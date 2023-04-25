Prep baseball: Nitro falls to Big Blacks, trims Sissonville Staff reports Apr 25, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Point Pleasant plated five runs in the top of the seventh to put away host Nitro 10-4 in prep baseball on Tuesday.Casey Killingsworth went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Big Blacks, while Conner Lambert went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Hunter Lilly drove in a run.For the Wildcats, Weslie Woodson tallied an RBI and Trenton Kelley went 2 for 4 with two doubles.Nitro 9, Sissonville 8: Nitro scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge visiting Sissonville.Carter Jones went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Trenton Kelley tripled and drove in two runs for the Wildcats. Also for Nitro, Jace Wilkinson, Nate Mullins and Weslie Woodson each had an RBI.For Sissonville, Nate Simonton stroked a two-run double, Luke Jordan knocked in three runs on two hits and Jake Coleman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesRegatta Commission announces schedule of 2023 eventMusic festival planned for GoMart Ballpark this fallCrumbl Cookies opening in Charleston FridayThe Food Guy: Lefty’s Place pizzas coming to Short Story in CharlestonCharmco Lofts work has begunHoppy Kercheval: WVU faces financial crunch, enrollment drop (Opinion)WVU football: Mountaineers get commitment from Big 12 transfer WRPSC audit of FirstEnergy's WV utility lobbying expenses nearsGreg Stone: Churches lose ground, but find short-term answers (Opinion)WVU baseball: Mountaineers hit 2 grand slams, rout Penn State