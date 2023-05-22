LOGAN -- Homestanding Logan escaped with a narrow 2-1 win over Winfield at Roger E. Gertz Field in Game 1 of the best-of-three Class AA Region 4 finals on Monday night.
Logan was aided by a strong performance on the mound from ace Dawson Maynard, who pitched a complete game and fanned seven batters with one walk while only giving up one earned run and two hits.
"It was a great win," Wildcats coach Kevin Gertz said. "In my opinion, the two best teams are playing right now, and the two best pitchers went against each other. Thank God we squeaked one more run than they did. Heck of a high school game. Either team could have won that, and we were fortunate to win it. I'm proud of my kids."
The two runs for the Wildcats came in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Roberts singled to score McCormick Ilderton, and then an error by the Generals allowed Maynard to cross home plate.
Those were the only two runs the Wildcats needed.
Winfield made it a 2-1 ball game in the road half of the fourth as Dylan Kuhl hit a solo home run over the left field fence, but the score wouldn't change the rest of the evening.
Aiden Slack went 1 for 2 with a double for Logan, while Roberts was 1 for 3 with an RBI, representing the Wildcats' only two hits on the evening.
The Generals had two hits as a team as well, and both came from Kuhl, who went 2 for 3 at the plate with his solo homer and RBI.
Winfield starting pitcher Karson Frye took the loss. He went six innings and struck out seven batters with seven walks while surrendering just two earned runs and two hits.
The bottom of the first inning on Monday began with two walks and then a strikeout, but the aforementioned error by the Generals as well as Roberts' run-scoring single followed, allowing two Logan runs to score.
"What we did was, we gave them free bases in the first inning, and those two runs beat us 2-1," Winfield coach Will Isaacs said. "[Frye] gave us a chance to win, but when you only get two hits, you have to do better than that to win. Here's what we do: We move forward, and we get ready for tomorrow."
To even up the series at 1-1 and force a winner-take-all game three, the Winfield coach said his squad has to put good at-bats together and have better swing decisions at the plate.
"We swung at some pitches that were marginal strikes tonight, and we can't do that," Isaacs said. "We have to have better swing decisions at the plate, and that's taking nothing away from Dawson Maynard. He pitched outstanding, gave up two hits and one run, but we have to make good decisions and make him beat us in the strike zone, not chase things out of the strike zone. That's what we'll do. We'll go back, we'll take our batting practice, we'll go over scouting report, and we'll get ready to play and do the best we can."
Logan improved to 23-8 while Winfield fell to 25-9.
The series shifts to Winfield on Tuesday night for Game 2.
"Get on them early, give [Game 2 starting pitcher] Konner [Lowe] some confidence," Gertz said. "When he believes — and he should believe — he's a dominant, dominant pitcher for us. I think he's 5-1 with an ERA under 1."