Cabell Midland's Jack Eastone (11) dives back into first base against Hurricane's Payton Ocheltree (31) in the Class AAA, Region IV baseball final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Kenyon Collins, top, celebrates a run with teammates as the Knights take on Hurricane in the Class AAA, Region IV baseball final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland’s Clayton Hettlinger dives back into first base as the Knights take on Hurricane in the Class AAA, Region IV baseball final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — After playing give and take through five innings and deadlocked with Hurricane at 3-3, Cabell Midland’s attack generated seven hits and eight runs in the sixth inning, and after the Knights put down a slight run by the visitors in their last at-bat, resulted in a convincing 11-6 win Tuesday at Cabell Midland.
Cabell Midland won the best-of-3 Class AAA Region 4 championship series 2-0 for a spot in the state tournament scheduled for June 1-3 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
The Knights’ Jack Eastone started the barrage with an RBI triple in the sixth. And the hits and runs just kept coming against Redskins reliever Owen Gress. Eastone wrapped things up in the sixth with an RBI double to cap a 4-for-4 day with four runs knocked in. The Knights did most of the damage with two outs and also got help from two Hurricane errors. The Redskins had five miscues on the day.
It’s been quite the run for the Knights, who lost their first game in the sectional to Huntington at home and faced elimination games from that point on to the regional. Then two of a potential three would be away, but they took care of business in the opener, 9-5, Monday at Hurricane, and won Tuesday to keep it from getting to a Game 3.
“Our backs have been against the wall since the loss to Huntington [sectional opener at home],” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We had to fight to get out of that corner. Back-to-back wins at Spring Valley and then [a potential] two out of three at Hurricane.
“I didn’t want to go back to Hurricane tomorrow. We teed off in the sixth. Take it to them now. We swung the bat well. We put ourselves in position. The timing was the best.”
Eastone had singles in his first two trips to the plate.
“Seeing the ball well today,” Eastone said. “This was my last home game. Been working 10 years for this. Those hits in the sixth were pure. Put barrels on the ball. We were able to put them away.”
It’s been 10 years since the Knights qualified for the state tournament.
Hurricane, which had been ranked No. 1 in the state much of the season, took advantage of a hit batsman and four straight hits to get three runs in the top of the seventh. Dylan Bell and Tyson Skinner belted doubles and Skinner, Bryson Shirkey and Evan Stover each drove in a run. Aden McCormill got summoned to take over for Hunter McSweeney on the mound and recorded two straight flyouts to end the game and start the celebration on the field.
“I’m thinking when Aden’s in, it’s over,” Eastone said. “I think the elimination stage is the best thing that happened to us. It brought us together. We’re relaxed now. It was state or bust.”
“I knew the big hitters were up,” said McCormill, a lefty. “I was a little nervous at first. Just pound the fastball in the zone.”
Kenyon Collins started for Cabell Midland and worked into the fifth. McSweeney, who got the win, allowed three runs on five hits. The Knights touched Gress for eight runs on seven hits in two innings.
In the top of the fifth, Hurricane got a run with the help of a Cabell Midland error to pull even at 3-3.
Bell and Shirkey each had two hits for the Redskins.
Collins went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for the Knights. Isaac Petitt also had two hits. Bryce Alfrey had two RBIs for the Knights.