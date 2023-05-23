FAIRLEA — Strange, but true.
An intentional walk told the tale of St. Albans’ 6-2 nine-inning victory against Greenbrier East in Game 2 of the Class AAA Region 3 best-of-three series at Spartan Yards Tuesday night.
The Red Dragons parlayed an intentional walk to Darris Boswell into an inning-ending unassisted double play by pitcher Garrett Comer after the Spartans had loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning.
In the top of the ninth the Spartans, in the same situation, issued an intentional walk to leadoff hitter Ayden Youngblood and he ended up scoring in a four-run inning that sends the series back to St. Albans for the deciding Game 3.
Comer, who pitched eight strong innings for the Red Dragons, snagged a screamer back through the middle off the bat of Zion Detko, ran to first and emphatically stepped on the bag to double off Boswell, who had been going on contact to end what could have been a game-winning rally by the Spartans.
“It’s baseball, you know,” Greenbrier East coach Cory Mann said. “Sometimes you do everything right and the outcome doesn’t come out right. Zion hit a line drive back up the middle, the pitcher catches it, doubles us off and that gives them some momentum. They came back and did a good job. That’s what regional teams do. That’s a nine-inning baseball game that was very well played by both sides.”
“We felt like we needed to set up a situation where we could get two outs with one pitch,” St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said. “You kind of put your pitcher’s back up against the wall, he’s got to throw strikes. But we’ve got confidence in that kid [Garrett Comer]. That’s why we saved him for Game 2, so if we were in the situation we were in [needing a win to stay alive after falling 1-0 to Greenbrier East Monday] we wanted him to have the ball. We got lucky. The kids kept fighting. This is our third straight elimination game. We got in the same situation in sectionals [against George Washington].”
It was also well-pitched by both sides.
Comer worked eight-plus and gave up two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out eight. His brother Gavin, a freshman, replaced him on the mound in the ninth and struck out the side, along with a walk.
Gabe Patton worked eight for the Spartans, giving up just two runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts. All but 30 of his 107 pitches went for strikes.
In the ninth, with Patton pushing the 110-pitch limit, Mann went to Boswell.
“Gabe did a great job tonight; both starters did,” Mann said. “I tell my kids all the time I love playing baseball and if we come out on top [Wednesday], that’s an extra game we get to play this year.”
Michael Hindman started the eighth inning by reaching on an error and then back-to-back singles by Bryce Eggleston and Carson Womack pushed Hindman across to give the Red Dragons the lead.
After a groundout, Youngblood was intentionally walked. Garrett Comer’s double scored two runs and then Youngblood scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryker Parker.
Greenbrier East took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
A double by Peyton Dehaven with one out was followed by a two-out double by Ashton Cochran to score the first run. Cochran scored on a single by Boswell, after advancing to third on a passed ball.
The inning could have been bigger.
Right before Dehaven’s double, Patton was picked off second on a well-executed pickoff move by Garrett Comer.
“We talk about inside moves and we got hung out on it,” Mann said. “We go over that stuff all the time. Hopefully we learn from it and go on.”
“Yeah, they would have had three there and that was huge,” Whitman said. “A lot of big plays. They are a good team. Cory does a good job with them. The season is going to come down to tomorrow, and I told the kids that whoever wins this is going to have to earn it.”
The Red Dragons evened things in the fourth inning. Youngblood got the first hit off Patton, who had returned the first nine batters he faced and scored on a passed ball. Parker singled and scored on another single by Gavin Comer.
Both coaches said it will be all hands on deck as far as pitching for Game 3.
“Everybody who is available tomorrow and whoever is getting people out will stay in there,” Whitman said. “You have to do whatever you can to win tomorrow. I’m sure they are in the same situation.”
The Red Dragons are going for their fifth state tournament berth in the last seven seasons.
Greenbrier East is playing for its first berth since 2015.