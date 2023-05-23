Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BUFFALO — Wahama finally figured out Buffalo’s pitching. But before the game ended Tuesday, the White Falcons had major issues with the Bison’s hitting.

After managing just two runs in their previous three games against Buffalo this season, the White Falcons busted loose Tuesday evening, recording an 11-8 victory in Game 2 of their Class A Region 4 series that squared the proceedings at one game each.

