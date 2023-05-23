Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WINFIELD — Winfield’s home cooking led to a lopsided 12-3 victory over the Logan in Game 2 of the Class AA Region 4 finals on Tuesday, which evened up the best-of-three series at 1-1.

With the win, Winfield forced a winner-take-all Game 3 Wednesday night back at Logan in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch from Roger E. Gertz Field. Generals coach Will Isaacs said the win felt good because his team was more productive offensively.

