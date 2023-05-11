Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cooper Cancade went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to power Parkersburg past host Ripley 7-0 for a Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 prep baseball win on Thursday.

Brayden Petty went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Nelson Woofter, Colin McCarter and Evan Elliot each drove in a run for the Big Reds.

Stories you might like

Tags