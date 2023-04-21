Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The bottom of the order didn't provide much hitting support for South Charleston Friday afternoon -- that is, until the game was squarely on the line.

Corey Clark, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, smacked a line-drive sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the seventh, scoring pinch runner Gavin Young from third base and handing the Black Eagles a 2-1 pitchers-duel victory against Capital during the Ed Carter Memorial at Bryan-McIlwain Field.

