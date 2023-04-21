The bottom of the order didn't provide much hitting support for South Charleston Friday afternoon -- that is, until the game was squarely on the line.
Corey Clark, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, smacked a line-drive sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the seventh, scoring pinch runner Gavin Young from third base and handing the Black Eagles a 2-1 pitchers-duel victory against Capital during the Ed Carter Memorial at Bryan-McIlwain Field.
That made a winner of SC senior left-hander Dustin Johnson, who fired a four-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks. Capital's Evan Wilson was the hard-luck loser, ending with a five-hitter and 12 Ks against no bases on balls.
At one point, each pitcher fanned seven straight as baserunners were hard to come by in the day-time game played in front of several hundred SC students. In fact, SC hitters four through nine were a combined 0 for 13 with 10 Ks until that late rally, which allowed the Black Eagles (14-8) to eke out a run and break a 1-all deadlock.
"I thought our at bats weren't real great," SC coach Shane Saunders said. "We swung at a lot of bad pitches and got behind in the count. But we did what we had to do to win, and at the end of the day, that's the goal, to leave with a win."
With one out in the home half of the seventh, No. 6 hitter Avery Graley singled for SC and Young came in to run. Jackson Akers also singled and Brock Henson was hit by a Wilson pitch to load the bases with one out.
Clark then lined a ball to right fielder Cayden Hardy, who made a diving catch, but couldn't right himself and throw the ball home in time to catch Young, who tagged up and scored.
That rally was the exception on this day. The Black Eagles and Cougars combined to strand just seven runners as aces Johnson and Wilson mowed down hitter after hitter.
"When [Johnson] toes the rubber, I know he's going to give his very best every time," Saunders said. "He was cramping up a little bit from the third inning on with the weather being so hot. But he balls it up and he's a bulldog.
"We did what we had to do to win. We threw strikes and we made routine plays. When we don't make errors and we don't walk guys, we can compete with anybody."
Johnson was pleased to get the win, but scolded himself for Capital's fourth-inning rally in which Grant Barclay tripled and Wilson followed with an RBI single to make it 1-1. Trisdon Ciampanella then stroked a double that bounced over the fence, probably saving another run, but still putting runners at second and third. Johnson escaped with another K and a foul out.
"It wasn't my best overall performance," Johnson said. "I think I was missing a few spots and they pieced together that one inning. But overall, glad we pushed through. It was a pretty good game. ... We got the job done, and you've got to be happy about that."
SC grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Johnson led off with a triple and scored on an Alex Parsons single. That was all the offense for the Black Eagles until the seventh as Wilson got into a groove.
Capital coach Steven Lewis saw both ups and downs Friday from his youthful 3-14 team.
"Encouraged by how well we pitched, fielded and ran the bases," Lewis said. "But we struck out [15] times, and that's the only thing I'm discouraged about. This is a sectional team and we'll probably see them in the sectionals, and [15] strikeouts is too many. We have to have better approaches at the plate."
Wilson also admitted to feeling the effects of a game played in 80-degree temperatures.
"I was getting a little tired there at the end," Wilson said, "but you've got to push through, got to push through.
"It happens. It's baseball. We played well. We left a couple people on, but that happens. You've just got to make it happen. We're going to get there.'
Saunders feels like his program keeps trending in the right direction following last year's two-win season.
"This was another testament to how we've grown," Saunders said. "This crowd, an in-school game with 200-300 people here. I thought our guys responded well. We've talked about it the last couple weeks, that we need to start playing our best ball now [as] we get into the home stretch."
The Carter tourney continued Friday evening with games at SC (also involving Winfield) and St. Albans (involving the Red Dragons, Ripley and Riverside). Later Friday, Winfield beat Capital 12-2 in five innings after falling behind 2-0 in the third.
The final round is set for Saturday.