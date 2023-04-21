LOGAN -- Sammy Sheets tossed a dominant game to lead Nitro to a 1-0 victory over two-time defending Class AA champion Logan at Roger E. Gertz Field on Thursday.
The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning, when a wild pitch from Logan's Garrett Williamson allowed Nitro's Devon Hatfield to cross home plate and score, putting the visiting Wildcats up 1-0.
Logan had McCormick Ilderton on third base with one out in the home half of the seventh and a chance to tie the game at 1-all, but a bunt out by Conner Mullins and a flyout by Jake Ramey ended the contest.
Hatfield was 2 for 2 at the plate for Nitro, and Sheets and Beau Kelley had the other two hits for the visitors.
Sheets pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out five batters while walking five. He gave up just three hits. Jace Wilkinson came in the game in the bottom of the seventh to get the final out for Nitro.
Logan's only three hits were a single and double by Dawson Maynard and a triple by Aiden Slack.
Williamson pitched all seven innings for Logan and fanned 10 batters while walking four. He gave up four hits and did not surrender an earned run.
Nitro coach David Sneed praised the performance that Sheets delivered on the mound Thursday night.
"Sammy's been waiting for this game all year long," Sneed said. "Throws very hard, a good breaking ball. Didn't have a good breaking ball all night long, and we threw a lot of fastballs in curveball counts, but this is a game that he needed to kind of step it up. He's mid to upper-80s, good control, and we're very, very pleased with his outing tonight."
Logan coach Kevin Gertz also gave kudos to the way Sheets pitched before tipping his hat to Williamson's outing on the hill as well. He also said that his squad had chances to score and that they need to push runs across early.
"Unlike a lot of teams, we don't play cupcakes," Gertz said. "Very few teams that we play that we just show up and go win, and we do that because of tournament play. It'd be very easy to go out and try to build our confidence and just go play, but we've never been like that."
Nitro upped its record to 7-13 on the year, while Logan fell to 11-8.