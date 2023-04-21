Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LOGAN -- Sammy Sheets tossed a dominant game to lead Nitro to a 1-0 victory over two-time defending Class AA champion Logan at Roger E. Gertz Field on Thursday.

The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning, when a wild pitch from Logan's Garrett Williamson allowed Nitro's Devon Hatfield to cross home plate and score, putting the visiting Wildcats up 1-0.

